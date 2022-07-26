Gay Manly player is left ‘devastated’ by seven stars boycotting game over NRL’s first pride jersey

The fallout from the pride gate at Manly continues, with reports that a young gay player has been ‘devastated’ by his teammates’ decision to boycott the NRL club’s historic Everyone in League jersey.

The Sea Eagles will roll out the rainbow strip in Thursday night’s NRL blockbuster against the Sydney Roosters in a first for rugby competition in Australia.

Christian Tuipulotu of the Sea Eagles is among the players reportedly boycotting the game

While the move was intended to promote inclusivity, it has created more divisions than ever in the player ranks with Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula, Christian Tuipulotu and Toafofoa Sipley boycotting the match.

The players are refusing to wear the Everyone in League Gay Pride jersey due to religious and cultural beliefs.

That has had a huge impact on at least one player, with Big sports world reporting that a young White-tailed Eagle who is gay, but has not come out publicly, is shocked by their decision.

Former Manly player Ian Roberts is the only openly gay man to play first class

A close friend of the player said his dream was to play first-class for Manly, but now he’s not so sure.

“He’s a good young player coming through the classes and he just wanted to play first class for Manly,” said the friend.

“But this move by the players shocked him. He thought they would accept him for who he is if he ever decides to make his sexual preferences public – clearly that’s not the case.

“He is devastated by this turn of events. The pride jersey is believed to be a sign of hope and inclusion.

“The fact that half the team would boycott it instead of playing it saddened him deeply.

“They have no problem supporting gambling on their jerseys, which is a sin according to the Bible. But when it comes to homosexuality, they have a problem.’

In the 134-year history of first-class rugby league in Australia, only one active player has ever publicly confirmed that he is gay, the former Manly hardman Ian Roberts.

He said decisions such as the player boycott would have huge consequences for young LGBTIQA+ people who support the club.

“It’s sad and uncomfortable. As an older gay man, this is not unknown. I wondered if there would be any religious backlash. That’s why I don’t think the NRL has ever had a pride round,” he said.

“I can promise any young child on the northern beaches who has anything to do with their sexuality would have heard of this.”

“LGBTQA people have always been a part of sport, but they haven’t always gotten the visibility.

“I’ve been trying for the last three years to get the NRL to have a pride round and it still doesn’t have the traction it deserves. It makes me sad because they think a float on the Mardi Gras is enough and it isn’t.’