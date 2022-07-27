Gay icon Scott O’Halloran’s scathing response to Manly NRL players who refused to wear pride jersey

A gay TikTok star has been praised for his “brilliant” response to Manly Sea Eagles players refusing to wear a new pride jersey, describing them as “homophobic” and the situation as “ugly and exhausting”.

Scott O’Halloran from Melbourne has been branded ‘incredibly well-articulated’ for his composure in the now viral video where he questioned the player’s seat to ‘define the validity of that jersey’.

Seven Manly Sea Eagles stars have vowed to withdraw from Thursday’s game against the Sydney Roosters over the new gay pride jersey.

The Sea Eagles unveiled the jersey – called Everyone in League – on Monday to promote the inclusiveness of LGBT+ people in the NRL.

Listen up, guys. When you put on your jersey, you represent the sport and your team, not your religion.

But star players Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley have refused to run out in the ‘inclusive’ shirt. say that wearing it would be contrary to their religious beliefs.

Their decision has sparked a wave of public outcry, including from their own fans and club legends, while others have supported their freedom of religious beliefs.

It has since been revealed that three players have changed their minds and will be playing this week after an emergency meeting.

Scott says he’s ‘not surprised’ by ‘homophobic’ actions before launching vicious diatribe against players

Scott has now asked Manly to force the players to resign because of their “outdated, backward and homophobic views”.

The clip opens with Scott’s brother Luke explaining that he just sent him a news article.

“I’m pretty sure you’re about to explode,” he says, before asking “what are your thoughts?”

Scott then says he is “not surprised” before launching a vicious tirade against the players.

Male players Sean Keppie (left), Kieran Foran (center) and Reuben Garrick posed with the club’s Everyone in League shirt, which was unveiled Monday. The Sea Eagles unveiled the jersey – called Everyone in League – on Monday to promote the inclusiveness of LGBT+ people in the NRL

Scott asks AFL players, believers and NRL fans and players to share the message to ‘be with the LGBTQI+ community’

“There are fans at home who are black, white, brown, Christian, Muslim, trans, gay, bi, straight.

‘Who are you to determine the validity of that jersey?

“Because the last time I looked, it’s the members who pay a lot of money, and the sponsors who pay a lot more to keep you working.

“Now you either put on that jersey and you do your job or I’ll ask your club to lay you down permanently because of your old-fashioned, your retarded and your homophobic views, because let’s be damned clear this has nothing to do with religion. .

Male wingers Jason Saab and Christian Tuipulotu are among the players who oppose wearing the jersey on religious grounds

Toafofoa Sipley (left) of the Sea Eagles is tackled by Ben Condon of the Cowboys. Sipley is one of the players who refuse to wear the new jersey

“I have a lot of religious friends who have no problem with my sexuality at all.”

He then asks AFL players, believers, and NRL fans and players to share the message to “be with the LGBTQI+ community.”

‘Let us know that we have been incorporated into Australian sport. Be an ally and not a homophobe, it’s really f***** ugly and exhausting’.

The video quickly garnered thousands of comments, with many praising the comedic star for his opinion.

Haumole Olakau’atu (pictured) is a missionary in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), also known as the Mormon Church

Josh Aloiai of the Sea Eagles (left) takes the ball during the Round 19 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons on July 22 this year

‘That is actually incredibly well worded. Great,” said one.

“Wow, it amazes me how gentle he was, he must have wanted to get his point across and he’s not wrong,” added another.

‘I’m a Christian, not a homophobe. it’s not good to make other people feel dirty,” said one.

“Preach, but what about all the gambling and alcohol sponsors plastered on their jerseys? They are also sins, aren’t they?’ commented another.

‘I wish I could triple like that!! Well said Scot!! Delivered with class and sass,” said another.

‘This is amazing! We love you Scott,” someone commented.

It comes after Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O lashed out at the group of Manly NRL players who accused them of hypocrisy.

The KIIS FM breakfast presenters weighed in on the controversial debate Tuesday morning, saying they did not believe religion was the real problem.

The radio stars said they couldn’t understand why some players refused to support the LGBT+ community, while gambling company Pointsbet is the club’s title sponsor and their Brookvale Oval home is currently called 4 Pines Park after a beer company.

“The whole excuse of religion doesn’t make sense. If they’re all playing in a stadium sponsored by alcohol and all jerseys are sponsored by a gambling company, there’s no point,” Sandilands said.

“But they can talk about gambling and encourage it,” Jackie O added.

Sandilands said everyone should ‘think about’ [the seven players’ feelings]’, suggesting that people who vehemently oppose homosexuality are often themselves insecure about their sexuality.

Jackie O said the players boycotting the jerseys were “mean.”

“It’s not good,” she said.