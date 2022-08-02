Gay footy star is coming out of retirement as a protest against Manly boycotters

Keegan Hirst, England’s first openly gay rugby league star, has decided to retire as a personal protest against the Manly Seven.

Last month, seven Sea Eagles stars refused to wear the club’s rainbow jersey for their clash with Sydney Roosters, citing religious and cultural reasons behind their decision.

Their attitude sparked widespread backlash, with Manly fans giving support to the club’s proud shirt at Brookvale Oval, and former Wakefield star Hirst having decided to return to league footy in response to the boycott.

Hirst made headlines when he came out as gay in 2015 and was an outspoken critic of the Manly boycotts in the immediate aftermath of their decision, and will play with his former club, Batley, in England’s second division.

“COVID added to my own personal circumstances that made me lose touch with some of the things that are dear to me; friends and rugby league,” Hirst said in a statement.

“After the recent thinly veiled homophobia over a rainbow shirt, I thought how can I help with visibility and inclusion? By putting on my boots, putting on a play shirt and going out again. This way I help with visibility and inclusion.

“I’ve got plenty of games left in me and I’m looking forward to helping Batley continue their incredible season.”

He took to Twitter last month to lash out at Manly’s seven boycott stars, saying he’d seen “much happier” things in the competition’s locker rooms than a rainbow jersey.

After hanging up his boots in 2020, Hirst has built a career around helping gay men build incredible bodies, a rock-solid mindset and unstoppable confidence.

‘Hello @SeaEagles. I would be honored to wear your Pride shirt. Just like all your players. Shame on those who aren’t,” he tweeted.

“The irony about the @SeaEagles Pride/player boycott saga is that I know what goes on in RL’s locker rooms.

“And a lot of it would be MUCH gayer than a rainbow on a sweater.”