Gay and LGBTQ+ Comedy Movies to Watch if You Loved ‘Bros’

brothers is historic, as the first queer romantic comedy produced by a major studio to hit theaters. Although the film didn’t do as well as many expected in terms of profit, the film received great reviews and very favorable public approval.





Billy Eichner was phenomenal in the movie, and also served as the writer. Lately, the market for queer movies, especially comedies, has been quite scarce. For fans of brothers and comedy movies, there are quite a few queer comedy movies worth watching.

‘Fire Island’ (2022)

Fire Island is a strange adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. In Fire Island, written by Joel Kim Booster, a group of gay friends goes on vacation to Fire Island (a gay travel destination). However, things are increasingly complicated by both classicism in the gay community and, of course, romanticism.

The cast of the film includes actors like Bowen Yang, Matt Rogersand Conrad Ricamora. Fire Island is both moving and utterly hilarious. It is easily one of the funniest gay movies in history.

‘Half of It’ (2020)

half of it is a coming-of-age drama film. The film follows teenage Ellie Chu who decides to write a love letter for a popular jock, when in reality she falls for the same girl. This movie is also loosely based on the play Cyrano de Bergerac with the storyline of writing love letters on behalf of another when they both love the same person.

The movie is pretty good and should get more attention given that there isn’t nearly enough lesbian and AAPI content in the entertainment industry.

‘The Thing About Harry’ (2020)

The thing about Harry is a romantic comedy television film that premiered on Freeform and Hulu. The film follows a young gay man named Sam who is reunited with his high school bully, Harry, as adults.

The two become unlikely friends and, unsurprisingly, fall in love after Harry comes out to Sam as pansexual. This film is also hilarious and deserves more attention. Who doesn’t love a feel-good rom-com?

Alex Strange Love (2018)

Alex Strangelove is a romantic comedy produced by Netflix set in a high school setting. The film follows Alex Truelove, a high school senior who takes academics very seriously. He has practically everything a straight boy in high school could wish for: a bright future, good grades, and a wonderful girlfriend named Claire.

However, there is one thing he hasn’t done yet: lost his virginity. When he meets Elliot, an openly gay teenager at school, he realizes feelings in him that he hadn’t noticed before. Foreign!

‘Single All the Way’ (2021)

Single is the latest LGBTQ+ romantic Christmas movie to be released on Netflix. The film follows a gay man named Peter who convinces his best friend Nick to impersonate his boyfriend when he goes home – the all-too-familiar fake dating trope.

However, his mother had already arranged him on a blind date. When Peter realizes what true love is and what isn’t the complications and reunited parties of Christmas, he must make a decision.

‘Book smart’ (2019)

smart book is a coming-of-age comedy film that Olivia Wilde‘s directorial debut. the movie stars hat Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever. The film follows two high-achieving high school students (Feldstein and Dever) who set out to break all the rules and party on their last night of high school after realizing they were never ahead of their peers to work and never to party.

They have to make up for years of lost time and give it their all one night. Friendships are tested, love is found and chaos is everywhere.

‘The Birdcage’ (1996)

Perhaps one of the most classic LGBTQ+ movies to date, The Birdcage is a comedy film starring Robin Williams, Gene Hackman, Nathan Lane,and Dianne Wiest. The film is an English remake of the 1978 Franco-Italian film (and subsequent Broadway musical) La Cage aux Folles.

The film is about a gay comedian and his transvestite partner who agree to pretend to be straight so their son can introduce them to his fiancée’s ultra-conservative parents.

‘The Edge of Seventeen’ (2016)

The Edge of Seventeen is another coming-of-age comedy-drama movie starring Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelsonand Kyra Sedgwick. The film follows Nadine, a teenage girl who is struggling enough in high school.

However, things get harder for her when her best friend starts dating her older brother. The film is an excellent watch and has received a large number of positive reviews.

‘Plan B’ (2021)

Plan B is a new comedy film named after the emergency contraceptive pill as the pill plays a major role in the plot of the film. Plan B follows two high school friends as they take an overnight road trip to find Plan B to prevent an accidental pregnancy in South Dakota, a highly conservative state with anti-choice restrictions.

The movie is hilarious, no doubt, and any amount of lesbian representation should be given a bigger platform.

‘Crush’ (2022)

crush is a coming-of-age romantic comedy starring Rowan Blanchard which was released in 2022. Blanchard plays Paige Evans, an aspiring recording artist who joins that track team to get closer to her crush.

However, she discovers that she accidentally got closer to another teammate. Released on Hulu, the film received great reviews and was praised for its well-rounded queer characters.

