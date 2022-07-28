Gay A-League footballer Josh Cavallo slams Manly Sea Eagles players over NRL pride jersey boycott

Openly gay Adelaide United football Josh Cavallo has expressed fear over the Manly Pride Jersey saga, saying the seven-player decision to boycott the jumper will “devastate” any teammates or other NRL players in the closet.

Cavallo made history last October when he came out as gay in an emotional social media video, and he remains the only openly gay man in Australia’s elite sport.

He reprimanded the seven Sea Eagles players who refused to wear the pride jersey on religious and cultural grounds, saying it was a “dangerous message” to send to their teammates who may be struggling “silently” with their sexuality.

The Manly Sea Eagles will wear this pride jersey in their game against the Roosters at Brookvale Oval on Thursday night

“We now know that these players would not welcome an LGBTQ teammate or fan. It shows us that having a gay or bisexual teammate bothers them,” Cavallo told the United States Sydney Morning Herald.

He said the fiasco is “another example of how sport remains a very visible reminder that homophobia exists,” pointing out that just because an NRL player hasn’t come out doesn’t mean there isn’t one.

“Don’t assume we’re all straight. The lack of ‘off’ rugby [league] players doesn’t mean they don’t play and compete next to you,” he said.

Most scathingly, Cavallo said, “Not having this support from your teammates can be devastating to a player in the closet.”

At the time the Adelaide United star made history by coming out, he said he was exhausted from ‘this double life’ and could no longer stay in the proverbial closet.

Josh Cavallo models Adelaide United’s pride jersey

Manly prop Josh Aloiai is one of seven Manly stars who will not play Thursday night because of wearing the pride jersey

“Growing up, I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed — I was ashamed that I could never do what I love and be gay,” Cavallo said in the video.

Manly stars Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley have all withdrawn from Thursday’s game against the Roosters over the pride jersey.

That comes after reports emerged of an unnamed gay up-and-coming Sea Eagles player who was shattered about their stance on the new strip.

Adelaide United played in a rainbow jersey against the Central Coast Mariners earlier this year, something Cavallo said at the time as a ‘fantastic opportunity to show that everyone is welcome’.

This was despite an unnamed teammate who reportedly had similar religious issues to the Manly Seven, but he wanted to support Cavallo and wore the jersey with the permission of a representative of his faith.

Josh Cavallo wears Adelaide United’s pride jersey ahead of the club’s game against the Central Coast Mariners in February

Despite the controversy surrounding Manly’s pride jersey, ARL committee chairman Peter V’Landys believes the NRL could host a Pride round as early as next year.

‘We will definitely look into it (hosting a Pride Round),’ he said on Skys AM agenda.

‘In sport we are all one. Of course the players have freedom of choice, that’s part of life in Australia.’