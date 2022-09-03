Gavin Newsom’s in-laws MOVED to Florida as California was shutting down at start of pandemic

Gavin Newsom’s in-laws didn’t stick around to listen to their son-in-law during the pandemic and instead caught them red-handed in Florida just as the COVID-19 was taking hold.

Kenneth Siebel Jr. and Judith Siebel, a long-time resident of California, swapped the Golden State for the Sunshine State just as Newsom, a Democrat, was imposing restrictions throughout California.

The Siebel’s, who are registered Republicans, bought a $3.3 million home in Naples on Florida’s west coast when restrictions were tightened in California. The couple also became Florida residents.

As part of their son-in-law’s restrictions, schools, businesses and churches were forced to close as the coronavirus spread. Meanwhile, his Florida counterpart Ron DeSantis went out of his way to keep the state open for business.

Newsom introduced a statewide lodging order that remained in effect until January 2021. Capacity limits were imposed on businesses, including retail stores and restaurants.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is pictured with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom whose parents moved to Florida in March 2020

Kenneth F. Siebel Jr. and Judith A. Siebel, the in-laws of California Governor Gavin Newsom, bought a $3.3 million home in Naples on Florida’s west coast

The $3.3 million house in Naples, Florida is set around a courtyard with a central pool

Ken Siebel can be seen on the right in this photo from 2011

Ken Siebel, far left, and wife Judy Siebel are seen third from the right in this 2008 photo

Kenneth F. Siebel Jr., pictured and his wife Judith bought a $3.3 million home

The timing couldn’t have been better for the Siebel’s who, although they had a home in Northern California, dropped $3.3 million on a new home in Naples on Florida’s west coast, according to Fox news.

The Siebels, whose daughter Jennifer has been married to Newsom for 14 years, even registered to vote in Florida in June 2020, though they still own a home in San Francisco’s northern suburb of Ross.

Around the time of their home purchase, Newsom had just implemented a statewide housing order that would not be lifted until January 2021.

Business capacity limits and other restrictions would eventually remain in effect until June 2021.

The decisions have crippled businesses across California, with an estimated 40,000 collapsing — the highest number in any state in the entire country.

In contrast, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis decided to lift all restrictions and lockdown rules by September 2020.

Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage with California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom in September 2021

Kenneth Siebel is a registered Republican with the trust of the Siebel family and contributed $5,000 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political action committee in 2022.

Siebel also gave $2,000 each to GOP Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Siebel is the founder and co-chair of Private Wealth Partners and has spent more than 50 years in investing, 38 of which as a primary portfolio manager.

He is also the co-founder of Maier & Siebel Real Estate Investment Advisors and was also a founding member of Robertson, Colman & Siebel, along with Siebel Capital Management.

Politically, both Newsom and DeSantis are both considered potential presidential candidates in the 2024 election.

Newsom could run like a Democratic presidential candidate if Joe Biden chooses not to be re-elected.

DeSantis has accused Newsom of treating Californians like “farmers” and even tried to taunt him by saying he’s seen “a lot of” California license plates in Florida. Newsom has openly criticized DeSantis’ policies

Newsom was openly critical of DeSantis’ policies, even broadcasting a Florida television commercial encouraging them to move to California, informing them that their “freedom is under attack” and that California was a “place where we still believe in freedom.” ‘.

Newsom claimed, “We protect free speech in California. Punishing companies for expressing hatred is the move of an authoritarian regime.’

DeSantis responded in kind: He called San Francisco a “garbage can fire” and said he didn’t want Golden State companies moving to Florida.

In June, Governor Newsom bought $105,000 in cable television advertising time.

His ad that aired on July 4 said, “It’s Independence Day, so let’s talk about what’s going on in America. Freedom is under attack in your state. Republican leaders ban books, make voting more difficult, restrict speech in the classroom and even criminalize women and doctors.”

“I urge anyone living in Florida to join the fight, or join us in California. We still believe in freedom, freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love. Don’t let them take your freedom.’

DeSantis, meanwhile, is considered a 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

DeSantis has accused Newsom of treating Californians like “farmers” and even tried to taunt him by saying he’s seen “a lot of” California license plates in Florida.