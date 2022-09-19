Gavin Newsom in war of words with DeSantis over Martha’s Vineyard migrant flight

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been accused of hypocrisy for harshly criticizing migrant shipments from Texas and Florida, despite previously taking his own initiative to transport homeless people away from San Francisco.

Newsom, a Democrat, engaged in a public war of words with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after last week’s high-profile flights of Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Newsom demanded a criminal investigation into the Florida airlift, calling it a “morally reprehensible” and potentially illegal attempt to “humiliate and dehumanize” the group of about 50 migrants.

DeSantis fired back at a press conference, saying Newsom’s “hair gel interferes with his brain function.” Both governors are considered likely contenders for their respective parties’ presidential nominations in the coming cycles.

Meanwhile, some critics of Newsom have pointed out that when he was mayor of San Francisco more than a decade ago, he was in charge of a program that offered single Greyhound tickets for free.

The initiative, called ‘Homeward Bound’, was described in 2006 as the ‘brainchild’ of Newsom NPR report, citing that he praised the program for helping people “turn their lives around.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom (left) is embroiled in a public war of words with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) following last week’s high-profile flights of Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Newsom demanded a criminal investigation into the Florida airlift, calling it “morally objectionable” and possibly illegal

The contrast has led some critics to accuse Newsom of double standards, with conservative commentator Rusty Weiss writing in a column, “If people send people out of the state to try and give them a better life is tantamount to ‘kidnapping,’ Newsom has what it takes.” to lay. ‘

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Newsom’s spokesperson Erin Mellon dismissed the accusation, writing: “There is no comparison between the two. SF helped people come home to their families. GOP Republicans have kidnapped people for a political stunt.’

“The Republican stunt lied to people about what they would get and where they were going, and offered no support, but instead put them out on the streets as political pawns,” Mellon added.

According to multiple reports, many of the migrants on the flights to Martha’s Vineyard were told they were going to Boston and were promised free housing and jobs.

Mellon continued, “Homeward Bound was completely voluntary and participants signed up to come home to relatives. While they waited, they were given shelter, financial support for food along the way, and follow-up to make sure people got home.’

Republican governors use vulnerable migrants, including families with children, as political props. Their behavior is monstrous,” she added.

Homeless tents are seen near San Francisco City Hall on August 29, 2022

“This is a stunt by these governors to gain the favor of their campaign donors. Not only is it morally objectionable, but it could also be illegal.”

Newsom claimed in 2019 that most of San Francisco’s homeless population was from Texas, a claim that PolitiFact assessed as false.

On Saturday, Newsom also reached out via Twitter to challenge DeSantis to a debate ahead of the midterm elections.

“Hi @GovRonDeSantis, it’s clear you’re struggling, distracted and engaged in politics playing with people’s lives,” Newsom tweeted Friday.

“Since you have only one urgent need – attention – let’s discuss and discuss this,” Newsom said in response to a tweet from Dan Liever asking CNN to set up a debate between the two governors.

“I’ll bring my hair gel. Bring your hairspray,” he added, referring to DeSantis’ joke earlier that day that Newsom’s “hair gel interferes with his brain function” when the California governor criticized his actions.

DeSantis defended his actions, claiming the migrants knew exactly where they were going and volunteered for the trip.

Pictured: A group of 50 migrants enjoyed Venezuelan food at the military base after Martha’s Vineyard declared a state of emergency over the group’s arrival

Newsom’s challenge comes as DeSantis continued to defend flying the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, saying his state has a $12 million budget ready to move more immigrants north. CNN reported.

“These are just the first attempts,” DeSantis said at a news conference Friday. ‘We now have an infrastructure. Much more is going to happen.’

The Florida governor said he could even work with Texas governor Greg Abbott, who has been transporting migrants to so-called refuges, including New York and Washington DC, since April.

DeSantis accused critics of his action as a “virtue signal” and said their concern for the welfare of the migrants was “fraud”.

He said, “The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns go through every day is brought to their doorsteps, they go crazy and are so upset that this is happening.”

The Republican also disputed claims the migrants did not know where they were being sent, saying his office had them sign a waiver and provided maps of Martha’s Vineyard.

“It’s obvious where they went,” he said. “It’s all voluntary.”