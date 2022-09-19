Gavin Newsom WILL ‘unequivocally’ run for president if Biden opts against a second term in 2024

Gavin Newsom will run for president in 2024 if Joe Biden withdraws — a possibility that seems more likely after the president questioned his candidacy in his first sit-down interview in more than 200 days.

The California governor, two people with knowledge of his plans say, “undeniably, unequivocally” plans to enter the race for the White House if the incumbent is not in the running for a second term.

“After these midterm elections are over, he’s definitely going to announce he’s running for president as soon as Biden announces he’s not running,” a California fundraiser with ties to the Newsom family told The Wrap.

‘No If, and or but. He will run if Biden doesn’t,” they added.

A Los Angeles-based philanthropist affiliated with the Democratic Party and raising money for its candidates confirmed Newsom’s strong intentions to run.

While defending his suitability for the office, Biden declined to say whether he would seek a new term.

“My intention, as I said to begin with, is for me to run again,” Biden told 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley. “But it’s just an intention.”

‘Is it a firm decision that I’m going to run again? That remains to be seen,” the president added.

This is the first time Biden has really questioned the potential of re-election in 2024 — with his previous comments pointing to any intent to run for a two-term presidency.

If Biden doesn’t join in, there are also reports and speculation that Vice President Kamala Harris, once a California senator, could wade into the presidential race waters. She has repeatedly insisted that she plans to serve as Biden’s No. 2 for a second term in 2024.

America’s oldest president has been criticized for being too old and mentally unfit to be president, shot during his first sit-down interview with the press in more than 200 days.

A series of public gaffes — including videos of him noticing the stairs to Air Force One and forgetting that he was already shaking hands with Senator Chuck Schumer — have cast doubt on his ability to carry on for another four years after an initial term in office.

“Some people think you’re unfit for the job,” CBS correspondent Scott Pelley began, “and when you hear that, I wonder what you think.”

“Watch me,” the president replied. ‘Fair to God, that’s all I think.

“If you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity, then you know that’s one thing,” he said. “It’s something else, you know, look and, you know, stick to my schedule. Do what I do.’

He continued, “I respect the fact that people would say, you know, ‘You’re old.’

“But I think it has to do with how much energy you have and whether the work you’re doing matches what someone of any age could do.”

If Biden didn’t run and Newsom put his name in the hat, the California Democrat would have to overcome his own hurdles.

In 2021, he faced a recall election after a petition raised more than the signatures needed to launch a special election, which could have resulted in Newsom being removed from office prematurely.

The 2,117,730 signatures led to a special recall election in California on September 14, 2021, but earned Newsom a major vote of confidence.

Much of the recall had to do with Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Golden State — including claims of hypocrisy when he partied while imposing strict regulations on gatherings during the public health emergency.

In November 2020, Newsom attended a large birthday party with lobbyists and businessmen at an upscale Napa Valley restaurant, despite his own administration’s guidelines that people should not be in the same location with members of more than three households.

Further speculation about the White House’s ambitions is that Newsom recently hired Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who quickly became the favorite to make an offer if Donald Trump doesn’t, challenging him to a bid. debate.

“Hey @GovRonDeSantis, it’s clear you’re struggling, distracted and playing politics with people’s lives,” Newsom tweeted as news broke that DeSantis was migrants from his state to the luxury island of Martha’s Vineyard for the coast of Massachusetts.

“Since you have only one urgent need – attention – let’s take this up and discuss it,” the California governor added. “I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time for Election Day.’

The first major clue that Newsom’s political plans extend beyond the Golden State came in an ad he ran in Florida and Ohio in July. The ad criticized the GOP’s shift to the right on issues like abortion.