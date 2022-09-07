Gavin McInnes reemerges in Riviera after allegedly faking his own arrest on air

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes has surfaced for two weeks in the south of France after he staged his own arrest live on a podcast.

The Canadian writer was seen shirtless on Monday, wearing floral swim shorts while holding a bottle of beer on a boat just off the coast.

The 52-year-old was reportedly spotted on holiday at a train station in Marseille this weekend.

It comes two weeks after a bizarre clip showed him pretending to be arrested by police at his recording studio in the Bronx, New York.

He argued with the alleged officers that he was live on air before walking away, leaving viewers of Get Off My Lawn with an empty seat.

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes resurfaces in what may be the French Riviera after allegedly faking his own arrest in mid-air

McInnes reportedly photographed an interaction with law enforcement during a live recording of his podcast

Proud Boys: ‘Western chauvinists’ who deny ties to the extreme right Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes started the all-male Proud Boys in 2016. McInnes and the Proud Boys have described the group as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists” and deny ties to far-right extremist groups that are openly racist and anti-Semitic. views. The Southern Poverty Law Center, based in Alabama, labeled the Proud Boys a hate group and said its members often spread “outright bigotry” and “anti-Islamic and misogynistic rhetoric” over the Internet, and posted photos of themselves on social media using prominent Holocaust deniers, white nationalists and ‘known neo-Nazis’. Current national leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, marched in the infamous Charlottesville Unite the Right rally in 2017. The Proud Boys were involved in a series of high-profile violent clashes at political events. In New York City in October 2018, police arrested several Proud Boys members who argued with anti-fascist protesters after a speech by McInnes at a Republican club in Manhattan. Proud Boys members have also frequently clashed with counter-protesters at rallies in California and Oregon. Most recently, the group took part in the siege of the Capitol on January 6, where some members broke into the building. In February, they were designated a terrorist group by Canada.

The new photo, shared Monday, shows McInnes relaxing on the boat, believed to be somewhere in the south of France.

He is said to be on vacation there with his family after taking two weeks off social media following the fake arrest.

A source told LA Magazine: ‘I am currently on holiday in Marseille in the south of France and was just queuing up behind Gavin McInnes and his wife and children for a taxi.

“He didn’t say much and at first I brushed it off, but then I knew it was him when I saw his wife Emily Jendrisak. I was right behind him in Marseille Saint-Charles.’

It’s the first time he’s seen him since the bizarre podcast in which he pretended to be nicked live by the police.

In the clip, which was outright mocked, he could be heard saying, ‘We’re shooting a show, can we do this another time? I didn’t let you in.’

He then disappeared from view and did not return, leaving the audience staring at an empty seat for about an hour.

His fans criticized the police for weaponizing law enforcement against right-wing public figures.

But his now former boyfriend Owen Benjamin messed with him when he posted a series of screenshots of their messages online.

The comedian said in the messages: “So you’re going to pretend the FBI raided your studio? Countless people text me in panic.’

The founder of Proud Boys replied, “I never said they did.” The final part of the exchange appears to be McInnes confronting Benjamin about revealing his “joke.”

He wrote: ‘Did you spill the beans? Looks like you did. Were done.’ The NYPD later confirmed that none of its agents broke into his home, and the FBI declined to comment.

Prominent conservative figures getting knocked down has become a trend and sometimes it even happens while talking directly to their viewers.

A conversation between comedian Owen Benjamin and McInnes reveals that the Proud Boys founder staged his arrest as a ‘joke’ with no plans to tell his audience it wasn’t real

McInnes has been accused by former friends and supporters of organizing the arrest for attention and fomenting law enforcement fears among conservative circles

Former White House strategist and Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been knocked down twice in recent months, the first time being live on the air.

The revelation of McInnes’ “joke” was met with dread by fellow Censored.TV host Josh Denny, formerly of the Food Network.

He said, “Any ‘comedian’ who eats another man’s bit before it’s done is just a jealous, bitter bastard.”

He added: “Good comedians take risks and any comedian who puts pride and principle above creativity and innovation is serving ‘the wrong master’.

Proud Boys became most notorious after members’ involvement in the January 6 riots in the United States Capitol.

Last week, one of them was sentenced to more than four years in prison for storming the building and tripping over Chuck Schumer.

Joshua Pruitt, 40, was one of the few Capitol rioters to come face to face with a member of Congress during the Jan. 6 attack by supporters of Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly has sentenced Pruitt to four years and seven months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

This image from the US Capitol Police security video and included in the government sentencing memorandum for Joshua Pruitt, circled in yellow by the source, shows him entering the US Capitol on January 6, 2021

Pruitt’s attorney Robert Jenkins Jr. said Pruitt saw the security detail but did not recognize Schumer, now the Senate majority leader, at the time of the meeting