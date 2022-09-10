Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page is the second to get the chop on The Masked Dancer

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Joanna Page has been revealed as Pig in Saturday night’s episode of The Masked Dancer.

The star of Gavin and Stacey was eliminated from the ITV competition, after finishing in the bottom three with Cactus and Pearly King, who are yet to be announced.

The panel of celebrity judges was shocked after seeing the sitcom star’s reveal because they thought Pig would be a man — which surprised Joanna after she was unmasked.

Reveal: Joanna Page Unmasked as Pig in Saturday Night’s Episode of The Masked Dancer

Guesses as to who Pig might be include Anita Rani and Clare Balding.

Last week, Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe was the first contestant to be eliminated, when he was unmasked and revealed that he was the dancer who was Astronaut.

Pig’s directions were all given in or around their bright pink cottage, which was later seen as number 47 – Stacey’s house number in the much-loved comedy drama series.

The last clue was, “I once had a good feeling about meeting someone I really admired,” which Joanna later explained as the time she met Dame Emma Thompson while filming Love Actually.

TV Fans: Joanna strongly hinted at her time on the sitcom during the clue pack

The Welsh beauty described her time on the popular show as: ‘awesome’.

Fans were overjoyed at the unlikely unmasking and flooded Twitter with sweet messages.

One person wrote: ‘Omggg no way! #Pig is #JoannaPage! #MaskedDancer @MaskedSingerUK.’

End of the road: Gavin and Stacey’s star was eliminated from ITV competition, after finishing in the bottom three with Cactus and Pearly King, who are yet to be announced

Shocked! Joanna’s appearance left Judge Davina McCall in complete shock

Another added: ‘The Pig was literally the best act of the night. #maskeddanceruk

A third suggested: ‘After seeing Joanna’s page on #MaskedDancerUK, I STRICTLY NEED HER PLEASEEE.’

‘Wow, stripped Pig is out of the competition! Fantastic episode already tonight #MaskedDancerUK,” a fourth wrote.

A fan of Gavin and Stacy joked: ‘I’m not lying to you Stace, but you were cracking’ @jopage_’

While another guessed: ‘Pig sounded Welsh in the last bit. #MaskedDancerUK.’

Big reveal: Host Joel Dommett stood next to Joanna on stage when the reveal was made

Gushing: Fans were overjoyed at the unlikely unmasking and flooded Twitter with sweet messages

Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Strictly legend Oti Mabuse and new judge Peter Crouch will now be left to find out who the celebrities dancing around in bizarre disguises are.

Natalie Imbruglia was crowned the winner of the 2022 series after she was revealed as Panda.

The singer, 47, defeated Charlotte Church who was revealed as Mushroom in second place and Westlife star Mark Feehily who was revealed as Robobunny in third place.

Natalie impressed judges Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Joss Stone on the night she sang Taylor Swift’s hit Blank Space, before performing a duet with comedian Jason Manford, who was Hedgehog in series one.