‘Gaunt’ Steven Hoffenberg spent final days living quietly: Neighbors had no idea about Epstein ties

Steven Hoffenberg, 77, lived his last days peacefully in Derby, Connecticut, but had become “thin” according to neighbors. He will be shown in 2019

Steven Hoffenberg lived his last days peacefully in a small apartment in rural Connecticut, staying away from neighbors who had no idea of ​​his criminal past or ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Hoffenberg, 77, was found dead in his apartment Tuesday night after Maria Farmer, the first woman to accuse Epstein of abuse, requested a wellness check.

She and Hoffenberg had become close friends in his final years, she revealed to DailyMail.com. He too felt that he had fallen victim to the deceased pedophile, albeit in a different way than the many women who have come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Hoffenberg spent 18 years in prison for running a $460 million Ponzi scheme that he always maintained involved Epstein and left the brain behind.

Epstein, who died in prison in August 2019, was never charged with the financial crime.

Neighbors near Hoffenberg’s home in Derby, Connecticut, told DailyMail.com that none of them knew of his time in prison or his connections to the deceased pedophile.

He had been in poor health for the past few months and was “thin,” one said.

‘He kept to himself. I didn’t know who he was, he seemed like a quiet man. He was very thin, very thin. He was quiet, he never bothered me.

“He knew my other neighbor Brian, but I don’t think he hung out with him,” she said.

Hoffenberg would have died a week ago. His decomposing body was found on the floor of his bedroom in Derby and had deteriorated so much that the coroner is now searching his dental records to provide formal confirmation that it is him.

Hoffenberg, 77, was found dead in his apartment Tuesday night after Maria Farmer, the first woman to accuse Epstein of abuse, requested a wellness check. He had lived in the apartment in Derby, Connecticut for two years

The small apartment in Derby where Hoffenberg lived when he died. Police found his body on the floor of his bedroom after a friend called asking for a health check

Police remove evidence bags from Hoffenberg’s home on Thursday night after being notified of his death

Hoffenberg in 1996. He went to prison for 18 years for his Ponzi scheme which he insisted Jeffrey Epstein was behind. Epstein, in 1995, was never charged

Police sources tell DailyMail.com that there is no indication that it is anyone other than Hoffman.

Farmer was one of those who paid tribute to Hoffman yesterday.

“Hoff was one of my dearest friends on earth, more like a father than my own father ever was to me. He lived in kindness, always giving what little he had, never asking for anything.

Hoffenberg in 2021. He had no family around when he died

“This man was incredible and a dear friend to Epstein survivors…as he was.”

Hoffenberg is a colorful New York City character best known for his efforts to “save” The New York Post from bankruptcy in the early 1990s and for his fateful partnership with Epstein.

Speaking of walking in the same circles as Trump in the past, he told The Washington Post in 2019, “Donald’s crowd was my crowd, you know?”

He once rented an entire floor of Trump Tower, flew on private jets and was a fixture on New York’s social scene.

In 1993, he invested millions in the swinging Post to prevent it from closing. The newspaper was sold to him in desperation by Peter Kalikow, another millionaire and a fixture on the New York social scene, who drove it into decline and financial ruin.

In March 1993, after being in charge for just three months, he was pushed out by Abraham Hirschfeld, whom he had pocketed when the SEC froze its own assets during a fraud investigation.

Epstein has never been charged, but reportedly made millions.

In 2019, Hoffenberg told The Washington Post that it was Epstein who masterminded the plan for which he spent years in prison.

This man was incredible and a dear friend to Epstein survivors Maria Farmer, Epstein Victim

“I thought Jeffrey was the best crook on two feet. Talent, charisma, genius, criminal mastermind. We had something that could make us a lot of money.

“We called it Ponzi,” he said, calling Epstein the “architect” of the scam. He hired Epstein in 1987 and paid him $25,000 a month.

The Ponzi scheme was part of an attempt by Hoffenberg to buy the airline Pan Am; Hoffenberg acquired two life and health insurance companies, whose accounts he stole to support his books.

The airline’s bid failed, but he continued to steal money from the insurance companies’ accounts, stealing money from people who believed they had medical and life insurance when they needed it.

Hoffenberg wrote checks for his daughter’s tuition and also paid for a private plane with company money.

They then expanded the fraud to sell bonds that promised high returns that never materialized.

‘I call it a turnover. You pick up a dollar here, you pay a dollar there. Epstein was brilliant at this,” he said in his 2019 interview.

In 1988, he gave Epstein a $2 million loan that was never repaid.

In 1995, he pleaded guilty to defrauding investors for $420 million and went to prison for 18 years. During his captivity, he relied on his faith.

They had bought bonds from his company, Hoffenberg’s Towers Financial Corp, which Epstein worked for.