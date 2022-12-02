GASGAS goes big with two Factory Edition Motocross Models for 2023

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
One year on from launching our first-ever race team replica dirt bike and we’re back with more! And not just one, but two factory edition motocross models. Built for maximum on-track performance, the all-new GASGAS MC 450F Factory Edition and MC 250F Factory Edition bikes have been designed and developed together with GASGAS Factory Racing, so you know they’re going to be good! Both feature brand-new motors, new frames, and are packed full of the latest technology, with pretty much everything else being improved over the outgoing generation. So, if you’re a racer focused on winning, you’re going to need one. It’s as simple as that!
The MC 450F Factory Edition benefits from a new cylinder head and CP piston – a potent combination that gives a boost to overall performance and amplifies the on-track experience for all riders. With the motor now lighter than ever, as well as being repositioned within the all-new frame to improve mass centralization, the bike’s already agile handling characteristics are taken to the next level.
As the newest and freshest model added to the GASGAS line-up, the MC 250F Factory Edition is pretty much an all-new dirt bike. Headlining this awesome bike is the powerful, high-revving, motor that’s super compact to save weight. Together with the new frame it makes carving through corners so, so easy. The brand-new motor features a new cylinder, cylinder head and piston, crankcases, and gearbox, which all work as one to make the MC 250F Factory Edition quite possibly the very best 250cc 4-stroke motocrosser out there.
Rewarding riders who really push the pace, the WP Suspension fitted on the Factory Edition models is set up firmer to favor aggressive riding. Up front, the WP XACT front forks feature a new hydrostop for improved bottoming resistance while the slightly slower rebound setting takes the sting out of heavy landings. At the rear, the WP XACT shock is all-new, better performing, and easily adjustable by hand for quick and easy trackside changes.
Shared updates across both GASGAS Factory Edition models.
Beyond the super-cool Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing graphics, the very best race-tested components have been fitted to both factory edition models. Every single part is designed to improve performance and durability while the latest in electronic wizardry allows riders to customize the power to suit their style.
Take a look at the full list of what’s included on both the GASGAS MC 450F Factory Edition and MC 250F Factory Edition motocross bikes, it’s seriously impressive…
Unlocking even more power from the new, more compact, and easier to work on motors is a lightweight Akrapovič Slip-On Line titanium exhaust system. Giving a significant boost to both torque and top speed, it’s the very latest offering from Akrapovič, which as well as improving performance, looks the absolute business.
Not only super-fast, but these new Factory Edition bikes also handle like a dream. Firmer settings on the WP XACT suspension encourage riders to attack the track and big jumps with full confidence, safe in the knowledge that heavy landings will be soaked up with no loss of forward momentum. Up front, red anodized Factory Racing Triple Clamps allow riders to customize the ergonomics, while soft ODI Lock-On grips improve comfort. A grippy, ribbed seat cover keeps riders where they want to be when getting on the gas.
Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires hook up in all conditions, and are fitted to our black Factory Wheels, which are rock solid and add to the real race bike flavor. We’ve bolted on a Semi-Floating Front Brake Disc, so you’ll never miss your line in the corners and protected it with a Factory Racing Brake Disc Guard for when things get wild in the first turn!
Finishing off both bikes in style is a long list of parts taken straight from our Technical Accessories range. From front to back, there’s a Factory Start Device, Neken handlebars, a 2K Carbon Composite Skid Plate, Hinson Clutch Cover, a red Frame Protection Kit, a black Rear Sprocket, and a gold x-ring chain. Finally, to make sure riders stay on top of servicing their bike, we’ve installed an Hour Meter to ensure no one ever loses track of just how many hours they’ve spent on this awesome bike.
For more information and to check out the full spec of both factory edition motocross bikes, head to GASGAS.com.
The MC 450F Factory Edition and MC 250F Factory Edition models will be available in all US based GASGAS dealerships in January 2023. European and all non-US customers will be able to get their hands on the MC 450F Factory Edition a couple of months later, in March. For full pricing details and more information, please visit your local GASGAS dealer.
