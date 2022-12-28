GasBuddy fuel pricing service predicts gasoline to return to $4 a gallon by 2023

There could be more pain at the pump for American motorists next year, after gasoline prices fell back from records set last summer.

2023 is not going to be a piece of cake for motorists. It could be expensive,” said Patrick De Haan, head of oil analysis at GasBuddy. CNN on Tuesday.

“The national average could top $4 a gallon in May, and that’s something that could last through much of the summer driving season,” he added.

After topping $5 in June for the first time ever, national average gas prices have pulled back significantly, dipping below $3 on Friday for the first time in nearly 20 months, according to GasBuddy.

Rising gasoline prices turned out to be an economic nightmare in 2022, exacerbating painful inflation and raising fears of recession, issues that weighed heavily on President Joe Biden’s approval ratings.

After topping $5 in June for the first time ever, national average gasoline prices have pulled back significantly. But one expert thinks they will go back up to $4 in May

Patrick De Haan, head of oil analysis at GasBuddy, issued his forecast on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the national average price of regular gasoline in the US sat at $3.10, according to AAA.

GasBuddy project prices will rise to a range of $3.52 to $4.05 in May as the summer driving season begins and demand increases.

Gasoline prices typically rise in the summer as more Americans hit the road and refineries switch to a more expensive summer formula aimed at cutting air pollution.

Still, GasBuddy doesn’t project a return to $5 a gallon of gas next year.

De Haan told CNN that he expects prices to peak at $4.25 a gallon in August before falling back to $3 a gallon by the end of the year.

The federal Energy Information Administration has issued similar projections, seeing gasoline prices average $3.51 over the course of 2023, down from the $3.99 average in 2022.

Gas prices rise and fall primarily based on the international price of crude oil. For every $10 increase in the price of a barrel of oil, a gallon of gasoline goes up about 20 cents.

State average gas prices are seen up as of December 27

Oil prices soared in 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, which led to bans on Russian oil exports. OPEC also cut production despite pleas from the Biden administration.

US production has also failed to return to the record levels reached before the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down many marginal producers amid falling demand.

As of March, Biden withdrew 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, bringing the reserve to its lowest level since the 1980s.

The reserve was created after the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s to provide the United States with a supply that could be used in an emergency.

Tapping into the reserve is one of the few things a president can do himself to try to control inflation that often creates political liability for the party that controls the White House.

A Chevron and Shell gas station post gasoline prices December 12 in Miami. After topping $5 in June for the first time ever, national average gas prices have fallen

The Biden administration said earlier this month that it will start buying 3 million barrels of oil to start replenishing strategic reserves.

The Energy Department called the purchase “a good deal for American taxpayers” as the price will be lower than the average $96 a barrel that reserve oil sold for during 2022.

The replenishment will also strengthen America’s energy security, the department said in a statement.

The purchase price was not announced, but benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil was selling for $74.50 a barrel at the time of the announcement.