Gas wells hold up deer during spring migration

Mule deer in Wyoming have a shaggy appearance as they try to recover from the long winter months at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge. A 14-year study in Wyoming’s Atlantic fringe quantifies how energy development in migration corridors causes a 38.65 percent reduction in mule deer’s ability to track the best food in the spring — a clear mechanism to leverage migration’s advantage. to reduce – which can result in population declines. Credit: Tom Koerner/US Fish and Wildlife Service



It’s like deer showing up to a moving feast, only to stumble, hold back, and spoil the best food.

That, in fact, is the new discovery of a joint study by the US Geological Survey (USGS) and the University of Wyoming, which quantified how mule deer miss out on food when energy development disrupts their migration corridors.

“Mule deer are known for how precisely they fine-tune their movements with the spring vegetable, so this result was particularly striking,” said lead author Ellen Aikens, a UW Ph.D. now graduate from the USGS South Dakota Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit. “The gas wells let them slip the best food of the year.”

The article “Industrial energy development decouples ungulate migration from the green wave” appears today (Thurs) in Nature Ecology & Evolution.

Each spring, mule deer migrate across the American West to follow the greening of plants as they germinate at different elevations. Biologists call this ‘surfing the green wave’. Mule deer rely on this surfing behavior to find the youngest and most nutritious plants that will help them recover from winter and build up fat for the next lean season.

However, the new study shows how development disrupts deer’s movements, causing deer to lose their ability to match their foraging ability with the surge of the most nutritious spring plants.

The 14-year study followed a herd of migrating mule deer that winters in sagebrush basins and summers in the Sierra Madre Mountains, about 24 miles southwest of Rawlins.

During the study period, dozens of new wells were drilled to extract methane from coal seams in the middle of an existing mule deer corridor. The long-term movement data allowed a comparison of the effects of development expansion on mule deer movements.

Previous research by the team had detailed how mule deer’s behavior shifted in response to the new gas sources, causing them to take a detour, race through the well cushions and make fewer stops for foraging.

For the new study, the team analyzed deer movements — in addition to diurnal changes in spring greening estimated from remote satellite imagery — to measure how well the deer surfed along the corridor, upstream and downstream of the energy evolution, and across the corridors. 14-year period.

A velvet mule deer stands on a ridge in the Atlantic Rim area of ​​southern Wyoming. A 14-year study on a herd of mule deer south of Rawlins, Wyo., found that the herd’s ability to track spring forage — which supports antler growth, offspring care and abundance — increased by 38.65 percent. decreased when the energy development took place during the migration hall. Credit: Patrick Rodgers/Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit



“The movements of the deer in response to the gas field were unmistakable,” Aikens says.

As development intensity increased over time, the deer began to “stop” when they reached the natural gas wells. Pausing their spring migration, they let the wave of green vegetation pass them by, becoming disconnected from their best food sources at a crucial time of year.

Overall, the wells resulted in a 38.65 percent reduction in green wave surfing over time.

There was no evidence that mule deer acclimated to development and the attendant increase in human presence, truck traffic and noise. Small-scale and large-scale developments have changed the surfing behavior of green waves to a similar extent.

The study will help wildlife managers understand how intact corridors should be to maintain their ecological functionality. In this case, deer could still move through the gas field, but an important function of the migration corridor – to follow the green wave along the entire route at the ideal stage of plant growth – was lost.

The finding is important because if migratory ungulates cannot maximize foraging, it will reduce the overall benefit of migration, which is often the most profitable strategy for ungulates as diverse as Wyoming mule deer, Arctic caribou or antelope chasing rain in the African plains. The study is a cautionary tale and provides a clear mechanism of how development within corridors can reduce the benefits of migratory behavior, ultimately resulting in migration loss and population decline in heavily impacted landscapes.

The researchers hope the findings could provide a way to sustain mule deer migration.

“The impact is quite clear, but also points to conservation solutions that allow us to preserve viable migrations for future generations,” said study co-author Matt Kauffman of the USGS Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at UW. “Once the migrations are mapped, development can be planned to minimize disruption to migrating herds, whether in Wyoming, the American West, or where the landscape is changing rapidly.”

Other co-authors of the paper are Teal Wyckoff, of The Nature Conservancy, and Hall Sawyer, of Western EcoSystems Technology Inc.

The work is timely, as numerous state and federal initiatives have been implemented in the US over the past five years to map migration corridors and mitigate their impacts. In Wyoming, state conservationists have long sought to map and preserve migration corridors, now guided by state policy. Efforts are underway worldwide to map the migrations of ungulates in the world for use in conservation and development planning.

“This new research provides the most compelling evidence to date that efforts to minimize development within migration corridors will benefit their long-term persistence amid changing landscapes,” says Kauffman.

