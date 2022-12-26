Gas prices in the Capital Region continue to fall

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Gasoline prices in the Albany area have fallen 8.5 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gasoline in the Capital Region is now $3.40 per gallon.

Prices in the Albany area are 44.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 4.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $2.97 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon. The lowest price in New York state on Sunday was $2.69 per gallon, while the highest was $4.39 per gallon.

The national price of gasoline has fallen 4.9 cents in the last week to an average of $3.05 per gallon. The national average is down 50.2 cents a gallon from a month ago and is 20.3 cents a gallon less than a year ago.

Gasoline prices drop below $3 a gallon at Ballston Spa



Historical Gas Prices in Albany and the National Average

December 26, 2021: $3.44/g (US average: $3.25/g)

Dec 26, 2020: $2.30/g (US average: $2.25/g)

December 26, 2019: $2.60/g (US average: $2.54/g)

December 26, 2018: $2.51/g (US average: $2.30/g)

December 26, 2017: $2.51/g (US average: $2.44/g)

December 26, 2016: $2.37/g (US average: $2.28/g)

December 26, 2015: $2.17/g (US average: $2.00/g)

December 26, 2014: $2.79/g (US average: $2.30/g)

December 26, 2013: $3.60/g (US average: $3.26/g)

December 26, 2012: $3.59/g (US average: $3.23/g)

“While the national average declined for the seventh week in a row, with rising oil prices, it remains to be seen if we will handle another week of declines in gasoline prices. We are still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon, something that’s suddenly a little less likely given extremely cold weather, which is disrupting refining operations in the South, slowing gasoline production and potentially raising prices slightly,” said Patrick De Haan, head of analysis at oil at GasBuddy.