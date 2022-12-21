Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, NY (NEWS10) – Some gas stations in Ballston Spa have dropped below the $3 per gallon mark for regular gas. According to GasBuddythe Ballston Spa area has the lowest gas prices in the Capital Region.

As of Wednesday morning, Citgo, located at 253 Milton Avenue, had regular gas for $2.97 a gallon. Runway Express at 1402 Saratoga Road and Valero at 1324 Saratoga Road were both $2.99 ​​if you paid cash.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in the Capital Region have fallen about eight cents over the past week, at an average price of $3.44. Compared to a month ago, the average gas price was $3.91 in the Albany area. The national average is currently $3.07.

Moby Rick’s opens new location in Mechanicville



Normal gas prices in Ballston Spa

$2.97 at Citgo, 253 Milton Avenue

$2.99 ​​at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road

$2.99 ​​at Valero, 1324 Saratoga Road

$3.03 at USA Gasoline, 991 Route 67

$3.05 at Union Food Mart, 2 South Street

$3.05 at Sunoco, 2135 Doubleday Ave

$3.09 at Cumberland Farms, 75 Milton Avenue

$3.09 at Stewart’s Shops, 170 Church Avenue

$3.09 at Speedway, 229 Church Avenue

In addition to these low gas prices, the Cumberland Farms at 84 Bay Street in Glens Falls is $3 a gallon, and Runway Express at 1309 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam is $3.17, according to GasBuddy.