Gas flares vastly underperform, causing greater climate impact: study

Flared natural gas is burned at Apache Corporations operations at the Deadwood natural gas plant in the Permian Basin in 2015.



Flaring — the burning of unwanted natural gas from oil and gas wells — releases five times more of the potent greenhouse gas methane into the atmosphere over the United States than previously believed, according to a study published Thursday.

The result is a much greater impact on climate change, with the warming potential between the stated and the actual effectiveness of flaring in the United States equating to putting 2.9 million more cars on the road each year, the paper reported in Science. .

A team led by Genevieve Plant of the University of Michigan conducted air sampling over the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale in Texas, as well as the Bakken Formation stretching across North Dakota and Montana. These together account for 80 percent of flaring in the US.

“We used a small aircraft equipped with highly sensitive sensors to measure the concentrations of methane and carbon dioxide directly downwind of flares,” Plant told AFP.

“During our aerial survey, we sample about 300 different flare stacks in the most flaring regions in the US.”

The fossil fuel industry and the US government assume that flares will continue to burn and destroy methane, the main component of natural gas, with an efficiency of 98 percent.

But according to the study, a combination of unlit flares and a few flares that burned very inefficiently meant that flares destroyed only 91.1 percent of the methane, on average.

That means methane emissions from flaring in the United States, which ranks among the top five countries for flaring activity, are five times higher than currently officially reported.

Health effects

Digging deeper into the numbers, the team found that most flares actually operate at 98 percent efficiency.

But a modest number of defective flares operate at an efficiency of only 60 percent, and 3-5 percent of the flares are unlit, venting unburnt gas directly into the atmosphere.

Flaring is an inherently wasteful activity as the natural gas used in oil extraction can be used for productive purposes.

The amount of gas currently flared each year — about 144 billion cubic meters — could power all of sub-Saharan Africa, according to the World Bank.

Gas is flared for various reasons. Sometimes it is done for safety as the extraction process involves high pressures which can cause explosions.

At other times, it can be economical, such as when the target is oil and the associated gas is not considered worthy of entry to the market.

“Anecdotal conversations with industry experts indicate that one possible reason why flares are not lit is due to high winds and then the flares are not lit until the operator notices that the re-igniting systems are not installed or are not working,” he said. Plant.

The team suggested a number of solutions, the most important of which were to reduce the total volume of flare activity, increase the efficiency of the flares, and reduce the number of unlit flares.

Technological solutions can also be used, such as the re-injection of gas into oil reservoirs, which is common in Alaska.

“Other proposed alternatives to flaring include using the gas to power equipment on site and storing it, in compressed or liquid form, for later energy use,” Plant said.

In a related commentary, authors Riley Duren and Deborah Gordon said the findings had important health implications for the half-million people living within five kilometers (three miles) of the three basins studied.

“Unlit and partially burned flares have the potential to expose frontline communities to a cocktail of co-pollutants that pose risks of acute and/or chronic health effects,” they said.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, with more than 80 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide in the first 20 years it enters the atmosphere, although carbon dioxide has greater staying power.

That’s why more than 120 countries have signed a Global Methane Pledge to reduce emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

Genevieve Plant et al, Inefficient and unlit natural gas flares both emit large amounts of methane, Science (2022). www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abq0385 Genevieve Plant et al, Inefficient and unlit natural gas flares both emit large amounts of methane,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abq0385 Riley Duren, Tackling unlit and inefficient gas flaring, Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.ade2315. www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.ade2315

