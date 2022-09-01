Gary Player: LIV Golfers ‘don’t have confidence they can win’ and SLAMS Cam Smith

<!–

In what might be considered a bit of friendly fire, Gary Player – a Golf Saudi Ambassador – took aim at Australian golfer Cameron Smith, who recently took part in the LIV Tour.

Smith will tee off this weekend in his first event with the Tour in a tournament outside of Boston.

Player, a nine-time major winner widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, spoke to the BBC in an interview in which he criticized the legitimacy of the breakaway series and questioned Smith’s decision-making.

‘I wouldn’t take a billion dollars for my nine majors on both’ [the PGA and Senior] tours,” Player said. “The only man to have won the Grand Slam on both tours. I’ve worked hard. I had desire. I traveled the world. It was an education, I met great people.

“How can you ever be a champion playing a 54-hole, no-cut tour? What kind of tour is that? 54 holes, no cut, a team event that no one understands.

Nine-time major winner Gary Player tore up the LIV Tour and its stars like Cameron Smith

“It’s a Tour for people who don’t have faith in their future. They don’t have the confidence that they can be winners. It will never be comparable to the regular Tour. No chance. They have declared war on the PGA Tour.”

Player then turned his attention to Smith, the No. 2 ranked player in the world who won the Open Championship this year.

“I was absolutely shocked when I heard (about) Cameron Smith. Here’s a young man who I really thought was going to be a superstar. What kind of future does he have now? Will he be allowed to play in Majors in the future? Will he be able to fulfill this big dream of becoming a champion? I don’t know.’

‘I don’t blame you’ [major winner Henrik] Stenson to go. He had no money, so he had to go. But this is a potential superstar. I think his advisers gave him the wrong advice.’

Open Championship winner Cam Smith will play in his first LIV Golf event this weekend

Smith claimed he “couldn’t ignore” the money offered after joining LIV Golf.

Smith’s move to the Saudi-backed circuit was eventually confirmed, along with fellow countryman Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner, Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri.

All six players will make their debut at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Boston this week.

Smith’s move has been on the cards since he declined to answer questions about joining LIV after winning the 150th Open in St Andrews.

Player won three Masters, three British Opens, two PGA Championships and one US Open

It is particularly damaging to the Tour, as he is only 29 and arguably nearing his peak.

Reports suggested Smith could receive $100 million for making the switch.

“(Money) was definitely a factor in making that decision, I won’t ignore that,” Smith said.

“The most important thing for me is that (LIV’s) schedule is very attractive. Then I can spend more time at home in Australia and maybe hold an event there.’

Smith joined numerous other top names including Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, as well as European Ryder Cup veterans Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia.