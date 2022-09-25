Gary O’Neil ‘set to be given extended stay in charge of Bournemouth under new owner William Foley’

Gary O’Neil will have an extended stay as Bournemouth boss under the club’s new owners.

O’Neil was placed in caretaker charge at the end of August following the sacking of Scott Parker and has overseen one win and two draws so far.

As reported by The sunAmerican businessman William Foley, who is close to completing a takeover of Bournemouth, has been impressed by the work O’Neil has done.

Bournemouth have been linked with Sean Dyche, who has been out of work since his departure from Burnley in April.

However, O’Neil could stay at the club after being in charge of a win against Nottingham Forest and draws against Newcastle and Wolves.

O’Neil started his coaching career as assistant manager of Liverpool’s Under-23s before working under Jonathan Woodgate and then Parker at Bournemouth.

The impact O’Neil has made at Bournemouth led to him being nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award in September, alongside Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag and Tottenham’s Antonio Conte.

O’Neil had been linked with the manager’s job at Huddersfield, but the 39-year-old looks set to stay at Bournemouth.

After the international break, Bournemouth, who are in 12th place in the Premier League, will face Leicester at home.