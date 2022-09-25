WhatsNew2Day
Gary O’Neil ‘set to be given extended stay in charge of Bournemouth under new owner William Foley’

Gary O’Neil ‘set to get extended stay in charge of Bournemouth under new owner William Foley’ despite links with Sean Dyche

  • Gary O’Neil is reportedly set for an extended stay as Bournemouth boss
  • O’Neil took over as deputy director after the dismissal of Scott Parker
  • Sean Dyche was linked with the job, but O’Neil could stay under new owners

By George Bird For Mailonline

Published: 10:48, 25 September 2022 | Up to date: 10:48, 25 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Gary O’Neil will have an extended stay as Bournemouth boss under the club’s new owners.

O’Neil was placed in caretaker charge at the end of August following the sacking of Scott Parker and has overseen one win and two draws so far.

As reported by The sunAmerican businessman William Foley, who is close to completing a takeover of Bournemouth, has been impressed by the work O’Neil has done.

Caretaker manager Gary O'Neill will be given an extended stay in charge of Bournemouth
Bournemouth have been linked with Sean Dyche, who has been out of work since his departure from Burnley in April.

However, O’Neil could stay at the club after being in charge of a win against Nottingham Forest and draws against Newcastle and Wolves.

Ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche had been linked with the Bournemouth managerial job
O'Neil has impressed since stepping in for Scott Parker, who was sacked at the end of August
O’Neil started his coaching career as assistant manager of Liverpool’s Under-23s before working under Jonathan Woodgate and then Parker at Bournemouth.

The impact O’Neil has made at Bournemouth led to him being nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award in September, alongside Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag and Tottenham’s Antonio Conte.

O’Neil had been linked with the manager’s job at Huddersfield, but the 39-year-old looks set to stay at Bournemouth.

After the international break, Bournemouth, who are in 12th place in the Premier League, will face Leicester at home.

