Gary O’Neil proves he’s one of the Premier League’s best caretaker coaches as he remains unbeaten

On the list of best to worst caregiver coaches in football, Gary O’Neil is happy to be on the Roberto Di Matteo side of the scale than John Carver.

He has taken charge of Bournemouth for six games and remains unbeaten. It is testament to the team’s turnaround since Liverpool’s 9-0 defeat that they left Craven Cottage disappointed with just a draw after taking the lead twice against Fulham.

O’Neil has bravely let Bournemouth play football, with Dominic Solanke being its key player. From the front, Solanke scored within two minutes of a fine one-two with Philip Billing before assisting Jefferson Lerma on his goal.

Gary O’Neil has made big claim to get Bournemouth manager’s job permanently

O’Neil lets Dominic Solanke shoot and striker opened the scoring against Fulham

Bournemouth started the season as the favorites to go down and looked like dead flesh after that 9-0 defeat that saw Scott Parker sacked. But this tie kept them in the top half of the table.

Until the acquisition of American billionaire Bill Foley is completed, it’s unlikely we’ll make a decision about the next permanent Bournemouth boss. But O’Neil can’t do much more than he does now.

“While I’m talking to you I think I should open my laptop and watch Southampton with a cup of tea,” O’Neil said of Wednesday’s opponents when asked how far ahead he is thinking. ‘That is it. I know this group will give me everything. They are fully committed to the game plan and don’t stop until someone tells them to. That is a quality we will need.

“I want to try and get as many points on the board for Bournemouth as possible and give ourselves and the club the best chance of spending another season in the Premier League.”

Jefferson Lerma celebrates in the 2-2 draw against Fulham as Bournemouth remain unbeaten for six games under Gary O’Neil

A smiling Solanke added, “We love him. If he gets the job, that would be fantastic.”

Fulham denied Bournemouth the win with Issa Diop and Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring their goals. Mitrovic’s equalizing goal came after he won a penalty when he struggled with Lerma. O’Neil described that as a “terrible decision.”

Foley has attended previous Premier League matches and had he seen this Saturday he would have heard supporters chanting O’Neil’s name. He has their vote.