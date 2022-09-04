Gary Oldman and on-screen rival Kristin Scott-Thomas enjoy a touchy-feely moment together

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bitter rivals on screen they can be. But Gary Oldman seems happy to enjoy a touchy moment with his Slow Horses nemesis Kristin Scott Thomas.

The pair were spotted in Regent’s Park shooting scenes for the hit TV spy thriller.

During a break from filming Oldman, in his character’s signature shabby clothes, listened intently to 62-year-old Scott Thomas as they sat in the sun together.

But he soon had her and the crew down with an impromptu performance on the air drums.

The drama Oldman, 64, stars Jackson Lamb, the grumpy head of MI5’s Slough House section, where failed agents shuffle back and forth to see a disappointing career.

The pair were spotted in Regent’s Park shooting scenes for the hit TV spy thriller Slow Horses

Oldman (right) soon got her and the crew in trouble with an impromptu performance on the air drums

In the first series, he finds himself in a dangerous internal feud with Scott Thomas’s character – deputy chief spymaster Diana Taverner – after uncovering her ‘off the books’ operation to kidnap the nephew of a high-ranking Pakistani intelligence officer. .

The plan goes horribly wrong and Lamb sees the guilt coming his way.

Despite his seemingly casual, jest-filled approach to intelligence work, he proves he’s still a top cop and threatens to expose Taverner to her own boss. The strained relationship seems to continue as the plot stays true to Mick Herron’s Slow Horses series of novels.

In Herron’s second book, Dead Lions, Lamb’s team is assigned to protect a Russian oligarch who wants to recruit MI5. But the mission gets off course when a Soviet-era spy named Dickie Bow is found dead on a bus, apparently from a heart attack.

Herron has hinted that Apple’s TV+ adaptation will bring some surprises to fans of his books. In an interview with Radio Times this year, he described the first TV series as “very faithful to the plot of the original book.”

During a break from filming Oldman (right), in his character’s signature shabby clothes, he listened intently to 62-year-old Scott Thomas (left) as they sat together in the sun.

But he added: “That’s probably less true in the next one for several reasons. All major changes to plots are made with my happy permission or sometimes at my suggestion.

‘For me the characters and the tone are important, which balances between comedy and sometimes tragedy.’

Apple TV+ initially commissioned two series of Slow Horses, betting on the success of Herron’s novels.

Online viewer reviews seem to have justified the decision, and series three and four have already been confirmed.