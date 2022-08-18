Gary Numan admits he’s ’embarrassed’ to call himself a musician because he’s ‘not very good’

<!–

He is considered a pioneer of electronic music with an instantly recognizable repertoire.

Still, Gary Numan has admitted that he doesn’t consider himself a musician, but sees his talent as an “arranger of sounds.”

The 64-year-old performer also revealed that he feels his children are more musically gifted than he is, and revealed that their piano playing put his to shame.

Quirky: Gary Numan has admitted he doesn’t consider himself a musician, but sees his talent as an ‘arranger of sounds’

Gary said about Paul McKenna’s positivity Podcast: ‘My passport used to say musician, and I was genuinely ashamed of that.

‘Really, because I’m not a good musician at all. I have always seen myself as an arranger of sounds.

“I find really interesting sounds and I find a way to make them musical and make them melt into a musical landscape, so to speak, that’s really what I do.”

Gary – who shares daughters Raven, 18, Persia, 16, and Echo, 15, with wife Gemma – added: ‘I play average guitar at best, keyboards worse than that…

‘I have three teenage children who all play the piano much better than me and [music has] been my life.’

Iconic: Gary first appeared on the British pop scene in the late 1970s, earning himself the moniker of the ‘godfather of synth’ (pictured in 1979)

He continued: ‘I play well enough to be able to write simple melodies and my skill, if you will, if there is one, is to merge the sounds I find with these layers of melodies.

“So it ends up being a pretty decent piece of music, but it’s a lot of little pieces put together.

“I don’t have the ability to do the big, big thing all at once, so I’ll add a few bits over time.”

Gary first appeared on the British pop scene in the late 1970s, earning himself the moniker of the ‘godfather of synth’.

He had his first UK number one with Are Friends Electric?, and at the age of 21 he was worth an estimated £6 million.

Gary – whose army of fans called themselves Numanoids – recently revealed that he believes the key to his success is autism.

He told The Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine that “the positives far outweigh the negatives,” adding that he sees it as a “neuro diverse superpower.”