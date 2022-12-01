Gary Neville was shocked by the thrilling Japan victory over Spain. The Germans are dumped out

<!–

Gary Neville has claimed he is stunned after Japan’s shock victory over Spain that saw Germany crash out of the World Cup in the group stage.

Germany needed a victory over Costa Rica tonight and Spain needed to beat Japan.

While they beat Costa Rica 4-2, Japan secured first place in Group E with a 2-1 win over Spain, leaving Hansi Flick’s men in third and Costa Rica in fourth.

“It’s absolutely stunning what we’ve seen in the last 45 minutes, it’s absolutely incredible,” Neville said on ITV.

“Germany is going out of the tournament, I can’t believe it, I can’t believe Japan came back against Spain.”

It was the second consecutive World Cup in which Germany failed to reach the knockout stages, after the four-time winners emerged victorious from the 2018 tournament.

Neville also claimed that no major decisions were communicated during the tournament following Japan’s controversial second goal.

Gary Neville said no major decisions had been communicated during the World Cup

Ao Tanaka scored from close range as Japan took the lead from behind.

The goal was eventually awarded by VAR, despite the ball appearing to have gone out of play before Kaoru Mitoma’s cross went into the penalty area.

“From day one of the tournament, we haven’t been able to communicate really clearly about big decisions to the fans at home or even to us on how these decisions are being reversed,” said Neville.

“There was a goal that was disallowed and the VAR saw something we haven’t seen in this studio, we can’t get an angle on what the VAR has seen.”

Germany became the last of the tournament favorites to crash in the group stage

Neville’s fellow ITV pundit Eni Aluko said she couldn’t remember another World Cup with so many shocks as Belgium also fell today.

“I can’t remember a World Cup with so many setbacks, Japan has it again, they beat Germany in the first game and they beat another huge country in Spain as much as we waxed lyrical at half time. ,” Aluko said.

“They beat them. Belgium are out, France lost last night – for all the controversies of the tournament, football has spoken.

“It’s been an incredible match.”