Gary Neville urges Man United target Frenkie de Jong to take ‘legal action’ against Barcelona

Gary Neville has advised Manchester United transfer target Frenkie de Jong to ‘consider legal action’ against Barcelona.

The Dutch midfielder is on a salary of more than £17million in wages due to the Catalan club’s turbulent financial situation, but he has watched as Barcelona continue to buy blockbusters in the summer transfer market.

The Nou Camp leaders earned a cash injection they earned from the first TV rights sale, looting nearly £100 million from Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha earlier this month.

Barcelona now looks set to beat Chelsea with Jules Kunde’s signature, having struck a second deal with Sixth Street to sell a further 15 per cent of their TV rights.

Neville took to social media to beat the Spanish giants, who have chosen not to repay their current players with the influx of money.

The former Red Devils defender also urged De Jong, who has been the target of Erik ten Hag all summer, to take legal action against Barcelona.

‘De Jong must consider legal action against Barcelona and all players must support him!’ he said on Twitter.

The ex-Manchester United defender accused Barcelona of ‘bullying’ and being ‘immoral’

“A club that spends fortunes on new players while failing to pay full money to those they have under contract is immoral and an offence.

“FIFPRO should stop and stop this kind of bullying.”

Barcelona and Man United have agreed on a £63m deal for the former Ajax midfielder, but the player is against leaving until he collects the money the club owes him.

The LaLiga giants initially asked De Jong to defer £17million in wages and have since tried to settle the matter by allowing him to leave in a deal worth more than £70million to Man United, although this would still leave him £10 million short, according to the Independent.

In addition to the blockbuster signings of Lewandowski and Raphinha, Barcelona has also lured Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen with free transfers.