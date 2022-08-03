Gary Neville tears into Chelsea’s ‘naive’ new American owner

Gary Neville has accused Todd Boehly of attracting players without thinking and compared his actions to those of the Glazers and Ed Woodward.

The Blues have spent £92.96 million so far this summer buying Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, MLS club Chicago Fire’s Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Premier League giants have also joined the transfer race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, approaching Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella.

When asked what he thought of Chelsea’s transfer activity this summer, Neville said it was as if Boehly thought he was playing Football Manager.

Talk about the overlapNeville said ‘The American guy’ [Todd] Boehly, looks like he wants to play football manager.

He added: “There’s some of that in him. He’s wandering around a bit and they’re a bit panicked now.

‘You wonder ‘oh they come in for’ [Frenkie] de Jong this morning’ because he has the feeling that he has to do something, that pressure is on him.

He signed Raheem Sterling (above) from Manchester City to a five-year contract worth over £300,000 a week

“He wouldn’t have had that pressure if he kept the people who were there before and let them work for a year or two, but it’s going to be an interesting season for Chelsea. Obviously they’ve lost a few defenders as well. They might even lose more to Barcelona.’

Neville also accused Boehly and his Chelsea side of recruiting players without a second thought. Neville believes they obtained the services of the new players because they felt they needed it.

The Sky Sports pundit said: ‘They are… [Chelsea] almost like you’re bouncing around because it feels like he [Todd Boehly] must do something.

“I hear his name too often. It feels like, it’s not to be disrespectful, you know he’s a prominent man, he just bought the club and everything.

Chelsea also participated in the transfer race for FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong. to capture

Neville has compared Boehly’s actions to those of the Glazers (Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer pictured above) and Ed Woodward

“He’s run a fund that has paid £2 and a half billion, but to get rid of all those football operations that have been incredible all these years and come in and do it myself, it feels like Ed Woodward to me. We’ll see it develop.’

Neville went on to say that Boehly had functioned as the Glazers and Ed Woodward – both of whom are hated by the Manchester United stalwarts.

He said, ‘I mean, look, let’s be clear, first of all – they’re… [Chelsea] respond to what’s available and what other clubs are doing.

‘Second you hear his’ [Todd Boehly] name too much and he is too prominent. Look at what Manchester City and Liverpool are doing, [Txiki] Begiristain at City is their sporting director.

The Glazers are hated by the Manchester United stalwarts – with fans calling for them to leave

“Some people may not even know that. Some people know that, but some people never even hear him, never even see him, but they do their business quickly and efficiently.

“When clubs do well, you don’t hear who signs the players, you just sign them. Chelsea have that kind of, Manchester United under The Glazers, Ed Woodward, ‘I’m taking over, I’m the man now’, ‘I go out and basically buy the players’ and then they’re connected to every player that Barcelona want, every player who wants City, every player who wants United.”