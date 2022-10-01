Gary Neville slams Karren Brady’s claims there should be NO government appointed football regulator

Gary Neville has an article written by Karren Brady branded in The sun as ‘horrible’ after she said there should be no government-appointed independent regulator in football.

It was reported last week that Prime Minister Liz Truss could make a U-turn and abandon plans to implement the new football regulator, something Neville said he was “discouraged” by.

But the former Manchester United defender is now targeting West Ham vice-chairman Brady, after writing that ‘government and the beautiful game should be many, many football fields apart’.

On Twitter, Neville said: ‘If you want to read the most horrific articles, read the following from Karren Brady!

She suggests that a new independent regulator is a ‘Labour idea’. The fan-led review was a pledge of a Conservative manifesto and was led by a Conservative MP! Self-interest, lies and greed!’

Brady’s article came after Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labor Party, said she had plans to create a new football regulator, which the columnist decried, claiming it would be like ‘Ofsted for football’ and that the FA would do that. already does.

Karren Brady (pictured) wrote that there should be no government appointed football regulator

Gary Neville (right) has been a strong supporter of an independent football regulator in the past

“Football already has a regulator,” Brady said. It’s called the Football Association.

“The FA is the right and proper regulator for the game in England and Wales.

“It takes care of all areas of governance, including anti-doping, gambling, safety — the list goes on.”

Neville criticized Brady for her article online, saying her article was ‘horrible’

West Ham director claimed the FA is the ‘right and proper regulator for the game’

Brady also pointed to the Premier League’s success in funneling revenues to the EFL and charities, while claiming the FA should be given a chance to prove itself.

“If the government were to appoint an external regulator, it would be akin to asking the state for approval for this, that and more,” she said. the sun.

“It would be the Ofsted of football – ruled by poorly designed rules, with a lot of paperwork, it would be very cumbersome, expensive and take years to set up and run.

Moreover, what would the international bodies, UEFA and FIFA, have to say about it – would they watch and gladly allow another outside regulator with no knowledge of the game to draft rules that they should ultimately master? I doubt it.’

That struck a chord with Neville, who has historically supported the reforms, and more recently expressed concern at the Labor Party conference over the government’s proposals to suspend the regulator.

Gary Neville (pictured) said he was ‘discouraged’ by the government’s plans to scrap the regulator

‘It [the regulator] was a very easy win for Liz Truss and her cabinet to put forth and implement what has already been set forth in the (fan-led review) recommendations,” he said.

“The cross has been played in the penalty area, all Liz Truss has to do with the other cabinet ministers is head the ball into the back of the net.

“I think we’re a little nervous at the moment. We are a little nervous at this point that there were rumors last week that the regulator might be scrapped.

“But I’m staying calm for now because I haven’t had it validated or verified by the government.”

Following a fan-led review earlier this year, Conservative MP Tracey Crouch called for the implementation of an independent regulator in English football to improve the way clubs were run by their owners.

The review was largely prompted by the financial fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, the issues surrounding the collapse of Bury FC, one of English football’s oldest institutions, and the fallout from plans to create a European super league. to create.

It advised that football should have its own independent regulator to secure the future, which would have its own ‘aptitude test’ for owners, with plans to implement the new regulator drafted in April by former Culture Minister Nadine Dorries.