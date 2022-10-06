Gary Neville says World Cup has ‘transformed’ Qatar and praises ‘changing human rights and freedoms’

Gary Neville has said the World Cup has ‘transformed’ Qatar as he praised the country for ‘changing human rights and freedoms’ – but admitted football fans being banned from drinking alcohol would be ‘like going to the chippie and not having chips’.

In a promotional videothe former Manchester United player said the story of how this year’s tournament came to be was ‘one of the most extraordinary in football’.

However, he also criticized the country for its approach to workers’ and women’s rights, as well as attitudes towards LGBT people.

It comes as part of Neville’s new documentary Countdown to Qatar for The Overlap, in which he examines ‘whether this small country on the Persian Gulf peninsula is ready to host the biggest tournament in the world’.

In the documentary, Neville describes thoughts in England about soccer fans in Qatar being banned from drinking alcohol.

He says: ‘I think we’re one of the only nations that constantly ask about alcohol because we’re driven by alcohol as a nation and it’s on the same lines as football.

‘It’s a bit like going to the chippie and not having chips, basically.’

Neville goes on to describe the World Cup as ‘the most special tournament in the world’.

He also describes how the country has spent ’11 years and around £160bn building seven new stadiums’ along with hundreds of miles of new roads and metro lines that have transformed the capital Doha.

But Neville also touches on Qatar’s human rights record and the turmoil it has faced in the build-up to the tournament, with ‘thousands’ reportedly injured or killed during the building of the infrastructure.

The decision to award the famous football tournament to Qatar has been steeped in controversy

He says: ‘But this country is very different to any previous World Cup host and by far the most controversial.

‘The country has taken small steps towards democracy, but it is ruled by a monarchy.

“There are big questions about women’s rights, and homosexuality is still illegal. Then there is its record on workers’ rights and freedoms.

‘Three years ago I was invited over by the World Cup organizing committee to see how they were preparing on the condition that somewhere was banned and I wanted full editorial independence.

‘Now I’m back to see how the World Cup really transforms the country and how human rights and freedoms have changed.’

In the video, Neville shows visible shock at the WC workers’ living quarters as he is shown around official accommodation.

Neville says: ‘It’s a portacabin with four curtains (screening off sleeping areas) and two cupboards on each side. The wealth of this country and the level of housing for people, with the sacrifice they make. It’s just inequality like you wouldn’t believe. It’s really overwhelming. This is not a home.’

Although Neville is being shown around accommodation facilities that the World Cup Supreme Committee wants him to see, the Mail on Sunday has reported far more squalid quarters. At Al-Sheehaniya in 2019, we found a stinking room where ten Indian men were crammed in, with children’s bunks for beds.

Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International insist that the true picture of the lives of workers behind Qatar’s rampant construction efforts in 2022 should not be found near the stadiums, ‘where visiting journalists seek evidence’, but outside the city.

Neville expresses serious concern about the workers’ wages of $275 a month, reduced to $55 a month after they send much of it home to families. He tells the documentary makers: ‘I find it uncomfortable because when I buy a bowl of pasta and a beer or coffee, it’s a week’s salary.

‘If it was my son, my daughter, my brother, I wouldn’t want them to be in this position. The difference is one of the biggest gaps you will ever see and there is no reason for it because this is one of the richest countries in the world.’

A housing official dismissed her concerns, insisting workers can do overtime if they want, earning time and a quarter on weekdays and time and a half on weekends.

Soulless metal buildings are advertised as portacabins for fans who want to stay in Qatar

Al Thawadi admits to Neville that there will be discrimination if gay couples kiss in public during the tournament.

When Neville asks if this will be a problem for Qatar, Al Thawadi replies: ‘It’s important to highlight first whether it’s a gay couple or something else. Public displays of affection are not part of our culture.’

Pressed on whether couples will be asked to stop: Al Thawadi says: ‘Yes.’

Neville had previously played down the human rights issues in Qatar, questioning reports suggesting workers were dying due to the conditions.

After backing Qatar’s controversial bid to host this year’s World Cup, he said in an earlier documentary: ‘Do we believe that workers are dying in these places in front of Western project managers and they are hiding it?

‘Are we really saying it’s happening? I find it hard to believe that, because I have gained more faith in people.’

Al Thawadi said in the original documentary that since 2020 only three workers had died from work-related causes, adding: ‘The figure of 4,000 deaths is inaccurate.’

Afterwards, Mr Neville said in a voiceover: ‘There is a real battle to find out what the real number is. But… we can’t disprove the number three. And we certainly cannot prove the figure of 4,000.’

Last year, a Guardian analysis suggested that 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since 2010, when it was chosen to host the tournament.

The former England defender twice declined the opportunity to condemn Qatar’s treatment of women, gays and migrants when asked by the Mail on Sunday.

He now appears to have changed his tune with the competition less than two months away.

Countdown to Qatar, by Buzz 16 productions, will be shown on Sunday at 9.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League.