Gary Neville says he noticed Pep Guardiola acting strangely ahead of Man City’s defeat to Liverpool

Gary Neville says Guardiola’s pre-match routine was different than usual

Pep Guardiola’s team lost their undefeated record with another defeat to the Reds

Gary Neville has revealed that Pep Guardiola has changed his usual pre-match routine ahead of Manchester City’s defeat to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

A stunning second half goal from Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over City on Sunday, as the champions lost their unbeaten start to the Premier League season in a heated thriller that saw home coach Juergen Klopp receive a red card.

The result allowed Guardiola to maintain his poor record on the ground, where he won just once.

Gary Neville says he noticed Pep Guardiola behaved differently ahead of Sunday’s game

And Neville says he noticed the City manager acted differently before the game.

“Pep Guardiola knows this is as difficult as it gets,” he said during his… weekly podcast on SkySports.

“I was on the sidelines half an hour before kick-off and he was sitting there in the dugout. He had been there for half an hour, just sat there.

‘You do things here that you probably wouldn’t do elsewhere. You don’t normally see him doing that on away games.’

Liverpool held on to just their third league win of the season, rising to eighth in the standings at 13 points, 10 behind second-placed City, who are trailing leaders Arsenal by four points.