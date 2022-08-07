Gary Neville says Erik ten Hag will be ‘shocked’ by the squad he inherited at Manchester United

Gary Neville has criticized Manchester United’s heads for failing to support new manager Erik ten Hag when his side were beaten 2-0 at home in their first game of the new Premier League season.

The former Manchester United player turned TV pundit refused to blame the new manager and his latest recruits, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen, instead pointing the finger at those responsible for the transfers at the club.

On a day when club owner Avram Glazer attended to see the start of what he hopes will be a new era of success under the Dutch boss, Neville showed his disappointment at the state of the squad Ten Hag has gotten at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag said his Man United players ‘need to learn quickly’ from mistakes in Brighton’s 2-1 win

“It is too early to judge new acquisitions. I am in a very difficult game and a very difficult situation,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I thought (Lisandro) Martinez, to be honest, did some really good things, but it could have been better with the goal.

“He should have seen the run and that’s his goal. That’s his run, but the reality is it’s his first game at Old Trafford in a new team, a struggling team, so there’s no reflection on him.

“I don’t look at the manager or the new players here Eriksen or Martinez and think they are the problem. They are new to it.

“The problem must be that the club has not given the coach a better selection. At the beginning of the season, that is unacceptable. That couldn’t happen and it did,” he added.

But Neville temporarily clashed with former United Captain Roy Keane when Neville claimed the players gave 100%, something Keane disagreed.

“I think the players they have there are all giving 100 percent. They need better players to come alongside them.

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench, but Ten Hag praised his impact after his introduction

‘They give everything.

Keane cut him off and said, “But we’ve seen last year’s stats Gary. They don’t run, they don’t sprint, to me that’s not giving 100%.

“The word that has come home from the training field for the past two months is that they are not training well, the discipline that they will train on time comes from the group, not from the coaches, you know that better than anyone.

“They don’t give 100%. I think it was a bit of a lack of football intelligence today. They are dead open and can’t keep clean sheets.