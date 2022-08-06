Gary Neville predicts Manchester United will miss out on top four if they don’t sign Frenkie de Jong

Gary Neville has predicted that Manchester United will fail to return to the top four of the Premier League in their first season under Erik ten Hag.

The former United captain spoke Friday ahead of the Premier League opener between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. About the prospect of a return to Champions League football for the three-time winners, Neville was dubious:

“I don’t think United will finish fourth with their current selection, but if they bring in De Jong and a striker, it’s a different story.”

After qualifying for the Europa League on the last day of the season led by Ralf Rangnick, the new boss has taken the summer break to bolster his team for the coming season.

Lisandro Martinez has rejoined Ten Hag after playing under the Dutch boss at Ajax, while fullback Tyrell Malacia is another Eredivisie import into the 52-year-old’s squad. Danish international Christian Eriksen has also joined United after impressing on his return to the Premier League with Brentford.

Despite the new signings, United are embroiled in two ongoing transfer fiascos, with the future of top target Frenkie de Jong still hanging in the air amid claims he would rather stay at Barcelona, ​​and star player Cristiano Ronaldo striving to leave the club.

Speaking of the Ten Hag’s first competitive game in charge of United in their Premier League game at home to Brighton on Sunday, Neville said:

“I don’t know what will happen on Sunday. I liked what I saw before the season, but Brighton at Old Trafford will be difficult.”

United have qualified for the Champions League six times after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, but have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of the competition since, crashing into the last eight against Bayern Munich in 2014 and Barcelona in 2019.

Earlier this week, news broke that United’s new CEO, Richard Arnold, has brought the legendary manager back to Old Trafford, along with former CEO David Gill.