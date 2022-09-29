Gary Neville opens up on his weight gain post-retirement, as he admits he ‘felt s***’

Gary Neville has revealed that he ‘felt bad’ after gaining weight rapidly in the first few years after he retired from football.

The former Manchester United full-back ended his glittering career in 2011 and soon after took up a role as a pundit for Sky Sports.

After choosing to remain in the public eye, Neville admitted that he had put on quite a few pounds and fans didn’t hesitate to remind him. Speaking of the latest episode of the overlapNeville told ex teammate Paul Scholes that he chose to go back to the gym to feel good about himself again.

“I like to feel stronger in my body because I feel better in my head,” Neville explained to Scholes as the pair lifted weights together.

‘To be honest, Scholesy, you do know that I gained weight after I stopped playing football for a few years? I went around! People who just fucking mistreat [me].’

Scholes refuted Marcel’s last point by stating that the United legend should not worry about what people think.

Neville replied, “I know, but I felt bad. The worst is when you have to have two or three different shirt sizes for a year.

“So in the summer you might be a little f***ing narrower, then your 15 and a half collar comes off, then your 16 and a half, then your 16. But that’s me, I was up to 16 and a half on my collar. It is large.’

Scholes has become known over the years for his dry sense of humor and couldn’t resist digging into Neville.

“I’ve got a big neck, I don’t think I’ve been 16 and a half!” he joked.

Neville saw the funny side and replied, ‘He makes me fat on The Overlap! We try to help people with this program!’