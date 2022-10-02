Gary Neville leads disbelief Christian Eriksen flagged Erling Haaland in Manchester derby

<!–

Gary Neville reacted in disbelief after Christian Eriksen was left to mark Erling Haaland for Manchester City’s second goal in their Man United derby demolition.

The 5ft 10in Danish midfielder was sidelined by the 2ft 5in Norwegian striker, who reached Kevin de Bruyne’s corner to score despite Tyrell Malacia’s efforts to get off the line.

After Haaland went around Eriksen, both Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot couldn’t jump high enough to avoid a solid contact.

Christian Eriksen (right) was grounded as Erling Haaland rose above the Manchester United defense to score Manchester City’s second goal at the Etihad Stadium

Gary Neville was among those left in disbelief that Eriksen Haaland . continued to mark

The Norwegian jumped all of United’s defenders away and scored City’s second goal

It was just a terrible moment of many for United in a horror show in the first half of the Etihad

French defender Raphael Varane was supposed to mark Haaland but he was dealt off the pitch when the corner kick was given and had to go off shortly afterwards.

It was just one moment in a horror show in United’s first half as they trailed 4-0 at halftime.

Haaland scored two goals and Phil Foden also scored twice when United were blown apart.

“I have no idea why Eriksen is marking him at that early stage and the rest is standing still when he is moving,” Neville asked in Sky Sports’ commentary.

‘Eriksen can’t handle him physically. He gets up so early, he’s so strong and the technique is brilliant.’

More to follow.

Gary Neville (left), part of the Sky Sports commentary team, was left behind the marker in disbelief