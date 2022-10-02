WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Gary Neville leads disbelief Christian Eriksen flagged Erling Haaland in Manchester derby

Sports
By Merry

‘I have no idea why Eriksen is marking him!’: Gary Neville leads furious Man United fans after 5ft 10in Dane stops and 6ft 5in Erling Haaland marks from a corner with Raphael Varane off the field – as City riot in derby

  • Erling Haaland scored twice in four minutes as Man City rioted in the derby
  • Christian Eriksen was left marking the 6ft 5in Norwegian in a corner
  • Haaland easily wiped the Dane and beat two other players to score
  • Gary Neville, commenting for Sky Sports, was amazed at the marking
  • CLICK HERE to watch the match live from the Etihad Stadium

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline

Published: 14:52, October 2, 2022 | Updated: 14:58, October 2, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gary Neville reacted in disbelief after Christian Eriksen was left to mark Erling Haaland for Manchester City’s second goal in their Man United derby demolition.

The 5ft 10in Danish midfielder was sidelined by the 2ft 5in Norwegian striker, who reached Kevin de Bruyne’s corner to score despite Tyrell Malacia’s efforts to get off the line.

After Haaland went around Eriksen, both Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot couldn’t jump high enough to avoid a solid contact.

Christian Eriksen (right) was grounded as Erling Haaland rose above the Manchester United defense to score Manchester City's second goal at the Etihad Stadium

Christian Eriksen (right) was grounded as Erling Haaland rose above the Manchester United defense to score Manchester City’s second goal at the Etihad Stadium

Gary Neville was among those left in disbelief that Eriksen Haaland . continued to mark

Gary Neville was among those left in disbelief that Eriksen Haaland . continued to mark

Gary Neville was among those left in disbelief that Eriksen Haaland . continued to mark

The Norwegian jumped all of United's defenders away and scored City's second goal

The Norwegian jumped all of United's defenders away and scored City's second goal

The Norwegian jumped all of United’s defenders away and scored City’s second goal

It was just a terrible moment of many for United in a horror show in the first half of the Etihad

It was just a terrible moment of many for United in a horror show in the first half of the Etihad

It was just a terrible moment of many for United in a horror show in the first half of the Etihad

French defender Raphael Varane was supposed to mark Haaland but he was dealt off the pitch when the corner kick was given and had to go off shortly afterwards.

It was just one moment in a horror show in United’s first half as they trailed 4-0 at halftime.

Haaland scored two goals and Phil Foden also scored twice when United were blown apart.

“I have no idea why Eriksen is marking him at that early stage and the rest is standing still when he is moving,” Neville asked in Sky Sports’ commentary.

‘Eriksen can’t handle him physically. He gets up so early, he’s so strong and the technique is brilliant.’

More to follow.

Gary Neville (left), part of the Sky Sports commentary team, was left behind the marker in disbelief

Gary Neville (left), part of the Sky Sports commentary team, was left behind the marker in disbelief

Gary Neville (left), part of the Sky Sports commentary team, was left behind the marker in disbelief

Haaland scored twice in the first half as Manchester City rose up against their bitter rivals

Haaland scored twice in the first half as Manchester City rose up against their bitter rivals

Haaland scored twice in the first half as Manchester City rose up against their bitter rivals


Cristiano Ronaldos sister fires back at Real Madrid chief Florentino

You might also like More from author
More Stories

PLAYER REVIEWS: Silva was Man…

Merry

US cricket breaches ICC financial…

Merry

Brentford mocked Man United on Twitter…

Merry
1 of 5,121

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More