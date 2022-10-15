Gary Neville jokes that his Sky Sports co-star Jamie Carragher will ‘stick the knife in if he can’

<!–

Former Premier League stars Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have become one of the most recognizable pairings in football coverage since becoming pundits by Sky Sports.

The two retired defenders played for rival teams Manchester United and Liverpool during their playing days and were both fiercely competitive on the pitch.

Despite being former enemies, they are now teammates in Sky Sports coverage of the Premier League, although they are not afraid to stand up to each other on topics.

Jamie Carragher (left) and Gary Neville (right) have opened their relationship off-screen

There would probably have been some apprehension on the part of the media company linking the two together, but they have both admitted that there has never been any awkwardness between them despite never being “best friends” during their playing careers.

They’re heading to the OVO Arena in Wembley next month for The Overlap Live, but ahead of the show they opened up about their off-screen relationship and why they’ve been so successful.

Speaking of his relationship with Neville, Carragher shared: the mirror“I wouldn’t say we were best buddies in terms of like – you have friendships sometimes, people are always talking about how we [footballers] always stay together in clubs, but for example I was quite skeptical about Frank Lampard because of what we had been through with the Under-21s.

“So you always have that connection with players from other clubs, but it wasn’t really like that with me and Gary. I wouldn’t say, I don’t think it was ever a problem. I don’t think it was ever the case that we knew each other so well from football or that we ever ran into each other at a concert or anything.

Carragher (left) and Neville (right) used to play for rivals Liverpool and Manchester United

The pair have revolutionized the tactical analysis of Premier League football on Sky Sports

“But I think it worked because we’re both similar and that Liverpool/Manchester United thing, of course people are involved and it’s a huge rivalry between those two football clubs and that will never change.

“But I think it helps that we don’t take ourselves too seriously and we probably also look at the game from a similar point of view and also we’re not that sensitive so we can say pretty much anything to each other and it’s not a problem going cause.

“Everyone is different and sometimes people are a little sensitive and that’s fine, but I don’t think you would describe us that way.”

Neville was the first to step into the punditry at Sky Sports in 2011, giving coverage a new insight into tactics. In this role, he would help casual viewers pick up on things they may have missed during matches.

The co-stars have admitted their relationship is the same when they’re off-screen

Two years later, Carragher joined the former United defender and Neville has admitted the former Liverpool star has adapted to the role faster than he has.

He added: “It’s a great relationship, I think from day one we’ve always, to be honest, been relatively honest on the show and direct, understanding that – well, it’s what we are, and it also makes the best television and that exists off-camera.

“I think when I started I was coached a lot by the production team, but when Jamie started he adapted a lot faster than I did, there’s no doubt about that.

“But I think the relationship is one that we would take care of each other, and certainly not too much, because he’ll stick the knife in it if he can! But in general you see what you see on screen, what you would see off screen.’