Gary Neville hails Erik ten Hag’s impact at Manchester United

Gary Neville is convinced that the dark days for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag are limited to the past, but warned that the Dutchman will face a difficult period before the closure for the World Cup in Qatar.

United have won eight of their last ten games in all competitions – including wins over Liverpool and Arsenal – after recovering from the Brentford debacle in the second week of the season.

Ten Hag’s team was at the bottom after the dismal 4-0 loss to Brentford, but is now fifth, a point outside the top four.

Gary Neville believes better times are ahead for Man United under Erik ten Hag (pictured)

The Red Devils have won eight of their last 10 games in all competitions after a poor start

Neville believes ‘the team is putting together some moves that look promising’

United face a tough run of games in the league as they host Newcastle and Tottenham before heading to Chelsea in seven days, and Neville said the period of games leading up to the World Cup break on November 13 would be a good barometer of the progress of the club.

“I think the team is putting together some moves that look promising,” Neville told The Overlap Live at Wembley next month. Sports post.

“If you look at the £1.3bn spent, I still think ‘I’m not looking at a £1.3bn team here’. But that is not Ten Hag, that happened in five, six, seven seasons.

“Obviously we’re still a long way from City, but we’ve beaten Liverpool and Arsenal and there’s a promise there.

“The next few weeks for United will be tough. There are four to five tough games coming up that will really tell us where United stand in this early part of the season.

“The most important thing for me is – we talked about ownership and that needs to be changed and addressed – but the manager has settled in quite well and there seems to be a sense of community with the players and the manager.”

This run includes a big win over rivals Liverpool – leading Jadon Sancho to open the scoring

While not at the level of local rivals Man City, Neville sees some promise at United

Neville also praised Ten Hag for the way he got through a difficult summer, including Cristiano Ronaldo telling the club he wanted to leave, and the £56.7million issues facing Lisandro Martinez and besieged teammate Harry Maguire. got eyes.

Martinez came under scrutiny for his height in the wake of the Brentford drubbing, while Maguire was dropped by Ten Hag after he was criticized for his performance but kept the captaincy.

“Ten Hag has come out of a very, very difficult period,” said the former United defender who has now become an expert.

“I think his way of dealing with Martinez, when he came under pressure after Brentford, his way of dealing with Maguire and the situation of Ronaldo – great personalities and characters – have told us that he will not back down. the big decisions.”

Lisandro Martinez (left) has been a brilliant asset since joining for £56.7million this summer

