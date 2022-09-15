Gary Neville doubles down on his attack on English football’s ‘all about profit’ American owners

Gary Neville has refused to reconsider his stance on the American owners of English football, despite fierce reactions on Twitter.

The Sky expert has been challenged on Twitter after he dismissed the goals and intentions of American owners of Premier League clubs, claiming that their investment is all about profit “regardless” the damage caused.

The former England fullback has previously called for an independent regulator to be set up, underlining how he believes US investors don’t understand English football – comments that have since been labeled ‘xenophobic’.

Gary Neville’s comments on Twitter have sparked debate about US investments

Neville originally tweeted against US property on Wednesday, writing, “I keep saying it, but the sooner we get the regulator on board, the better.

“American investment in English football poses a clear and present danger to the pyramid and fabric of the game.

“They just don’t get it and they think differently. They also don’t stop until they get what they want!’

Since Todd Boehly’s takeover of Chelsea as co-owner, eight of the 20 clubs in the Premier League have been wholly or partially owned by American investors.

Tedd Boehly became eighth American wholly or partly owner of a Premier League club

And Boehly has sparked a debate among football fans this week after suggesting the Premier League could learn a thing or two from the methods of making money in American sport.

Boehly put forward the idea of ​​an All-Star exhibition game between North and South, as well as a four-team relegation league, as opposed to the traditional system – despite Major League Soccer having no relegation system at all.

Neville then entered several exchanges on the social media platform, eager to explain himself to those who interpreted his comments as “xenophobic,” with the majority of his critics insisting that fresh ideas and progressiveness in football are never a bad idea.

The 47-year-old also claimed that the European Super League was ‘initially controlled’ by American owners

Manchester City writer Alex Brotherton replied: ‘What the hell are you talking about? I know plenty of Americans who wouldn’t be so happy to hear they “don’t get it.” A proposal for an all-star game is not clear and poses no danger at all.’

But Neville responded by insisting that American owners are purely for profit, saying, ‘Do you have any idea what American ownership is about in English football? It’s all about IRR/Profit.

“They will strive to achieve this, regardless of the harm it may cause to others within the pyramid. There is clear evidence of that. FYI, my comment was about American owners/not all Americans.’

What the hell are you talking about? I know plenty of Americans who wouldn’t be so happy to hear they “don’t get it.” A proposal for an all-star game is not clear and poses no danger at all. https://t.co/ZyqNOFKaWK — Alex Brotherton (@alex_brotherton) September 14, 2022

Neville then struck up a conversation with journalist James Gray, who added, “I can’t help but wonder if not long ago if you had asked Gary Neville his strategy in business, he would have said, ‘Val the day, think differently, never stop until you get what you want”.

The Sky expert responded by saying: ‘Did you see Big Picture and ESL that United/Liverpool were trying to drive through! It is clear what American EPL owners think and what their motive is. They are IRR motivated, disregarding the pyramid. Or did you just forgive them for trying to destroy our game with these proposals!’

Gray then replied by agreeing to a regulator that club ownership would be beneficial, but there may be better ways to achieve this, saying, ‘I think a) pretty unfair to treat all people from the same country with one brush, but i can see why you did it and b) like i said i don’t think having ideas should be illegal.

“In any case, regulator important and necessary – but witch-hunt on foreigners is not the one, IMHO.”

Have you seen Big Picture and ESL that United/Liverpool tried to drive through! It is clear what American EPL owners think and what their motive is. They are IRR motivated, disregarding the pyramid. Or did you just forgive them for trying to destroy our game with these proposals! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 15, 2022

I think a) it’s pretty unfair to lump all people from the same country together, but I can see why you did it and b) like I said, I don’t think having ideas should be illegal. By all means, regulator important and necessary – but witch hunt against foreigners is not the only one, IMHO. — James Gray (@jamesgraysport) September 15, 2022

And the debate continued, with The Guardian’s Barney Ronay adding, “U.S. investors totally get it.” They see the Premier League for what it is, an idea that is only halfway through its final form. Unfortunately, the time to object to this was probably 1991.”

TalkSPORT’s Will Gavin insisted Premier League ownership is teeming with greed ahead of the recent large amount of US investment, emphasizing this by writing: “The European Super League was also supported by owners who speak English, Spanish, Italian, Emirati and more were.

Greed in the PL existed long before the current US owners and would continue if all US involvement disappeared. That’s why your tweet comes across as anti-American xenophobic bullshit.’

However, Neville claimed that the European Super League was run by American owners, asking his critics to “wake up” and replying: “Sorry Will. PBP was 100% US owned. Tried to seize power and change the 14/6 rule.

‘ESL was initially controlled by American owners. The others got FOMO. Those two proposals made clear the intention of American owners to fundamentally change the pyramid to the detriment of everyone. Wake up!’

There were those who agreed with the 47-year-old’s comments, with Andy Holt backing Neville’s claim, saying, “They don’t come here to buy clubs to help repair and strengthen our pyramid.”