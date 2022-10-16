Gary Neville defends decision to work for Qatari state-run broadcaster beIN SPORTS at World Cup

Gary Neville insists money from a Qatari state-run sports channel to cover the World Cup “makes no difference to him” – and thinks he will challenge the country’s abhorrent human rights laws.

In a spirited debate on social media, the 47-year-old former Manchester United defender dismissed allegations of poor decision-making for working for beIN SPORTS.

At one point, he was even urged to donate his wages to charity, but fired back to reveal that he had already donated £250,000 to charities in the past year.

The spat was sparked after Neville, who made 400 appearances for Man U, was berated over the boycott of the tournament by the Labor Party.

Adam Brooks, who describes himself as a tax collector and social commentator, asked him if he was uncomfortable.

Neville took the bait and insisted, “I’m not clumsy. That is the position that the PvdA MPs should adopt.

‘Are you one of those people who thinks everyone should be the same on the same team? I am not.

“I go there and enjoy the football and talk about all the problems that a World Cup in the Middle East and Qatar faces.”

When another Twitter user came in to ask if his pay helped him make his decision to go, Neville shot back: “If you think I make decisions based on money, you’re wrong, but I’m happy.” that you participate!

“The money doesn’t matter to me at all.”

When this was followed up with a suggestion to give his wages to charity, Marcel seemed to rule it out – based on his generosity so far this year.

He stated: ‘I have donated over £250,000 to charity in the last 12 months. You?’

Labor leader Keir Starmer is said to have told MPs he will not publicly call for a political boycott of the final, believing it to be a government decision, but has confirmed the party will not send anyone.

Shadow Sports Secretary Lucy Powell has shared how she turned down an invitation to participate in the tournament, which starts next month

The decision is a protest against the death of thousands of migrant workers and the criminalization of homosexuality.

Shadow Sports Secretary Lucy Powell has shared how she turned down an invitation to the tournament, which starts next month.

Leader Sir Keir Starmer has also promised to watch the tournament ‘on the couch’ at home when it starts on November 20.

Ms Powell recently received an invitation from the Qatari government, but says she has declined due to the country’s human rights record.

She told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Of course I’m looking forward to the World Cup and will be cheering on England.

“But we cannot take our eyes off the problems in Qatar.

Dozens of construction workers have died organizing this tournament, and LGBT fans from England and Wales must accept that the tournament is being played in a country where their sexuality is illegal.

With just weeks before the start of the tournament, the debate over the decision to host the prestigious event in Qatar rages on

Construction workers pictured at Khalifa International Stadium as stadium construction progresses rapidly for the event

“I’m excited to be cheering on the England team from my sitting room and from my local pub.”

Starmer has reportedly told MPs that he will not publicly call for a political boycott of the final, believing it to be a government decision, but has confirmed that the party will not send anyone.

With just weeks before the start of the tournament, the debate over the decision to host the prestigious event in Qatar continues.

The Mail on Sunday revealed how David Beckham was at the center of widespread criticism after he accepted a £10m deal to become an ambassador for the tournament.

The country has faced huge controversy over its human rights record, especially its attitude towards women and homosexuals.

Qatar has also been heavily scrutinized by human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers.

Rights groups have also stressed that homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, with Amnesty International saying that women and LGBTQ+ people “continue to be discriminated against in law and in practice.”

BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker said last week he wanted to see a Premier League player come out as gay at the World Cup in Qatar to send a strong signal to a host country where homosexuality remains a crime.

England captain Harry Kane and his Welsh counterpart Gareth Bale have both vowed to wear ‘One Love’ bracelets during matches in order to make an anti-discrimination statement.