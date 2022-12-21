Gary Lucy wants Laura Anderson to move to Essex and meet his four children

Gary Lucy wants girlfriend Laura Anderson to move to Essex and meet his four kids – and admits the couple are already talking about marriage and babies.

The former Hollyoaks actor, 41, who met Laura, 33, while filming the E4 series Celebs Go Dating, says he would like the Love Island star to move out and get his mum’s approval as he hopes her to his immediate family.

In a new interview, Gary predicted that his four kids would get along with Laura because she’s both a girly girl and a tomboy — and admits the TV personality completed him four years after his divorce from wife Natasha Gray.

‘She’s an Essex girl at heart’: Gary Lucy wants girlfriend Laura Anderson to move to Essex and meet his four kids – admitting couple are already talking marriage and babies

He said, ‘Well, everybody on the show just keeps talking about weddings and kids and stuff… It’s beautiful. I mean, long may that really go on. I enjoy every part.

“I want to take her back to mine, have a dinner with my mom because her approval is important, and then chill. I want her to go to Essex with me. I think she’s an Essex girl at heart.”

The former Footballers’ Wives star, who was married to Natasha for four years between 2014 and 2018, joined dating agency E4 to find love again, but fellow celebrity Laura quickly caught his attention.

Now that the pair are officially together, Gary says it won’t be long before he introduces Laura to his four children.

He added, “I know they get along with her because she’s fun… she’s just cool.” She’s a girly girl and a tomboy at the same time.’

New romance: The former Hollyoaks actor, who met Laura while filming the E4 series Celebs Go Dating, says he would like the Love Island star to move out and get his mother’s approval

Gary insists the pair have a real connection, and their spark was first realized after the celebrity contestants took part in a masterclass where they were asked about their favorite sex positions — and he and Laura shared many of the same answers.

He said, ‘Laura meets all the requirements I had when I walked into the agency, she’s attractive, she’s family oriented. Someone who is fun, bubbly, has a spark and her life together.

‘We were sent on a master class and I was paired with Laura. It was a masterclass on honesty where they asked us questions like “what’s your favorite sexual position?” And we were pretty much even on most, if not all, things.”

After the breakdown of his marriage, Gary admits that he spent years building his life, but all that was missing was a meaningful relationship.

Co-stars: Gary and Laura met to star in the latest series of Celebs Go Dating, which also starred TOWIE’s Pete Wicks and 2021 Love Island winner Liam Reardon

Romantic: Gary admits that after years of mending his life after the end of his four-year marriage, meeting Laura has completed him, referring to her as the missing piece of his puzzle

The TV actor rose to prominence as a womanizer in his heyday when he starred in Hollyoaks and Footballers’ Wives, describing himself as a ‘wild boy with women non-stop’.

He admits that he quickly settled in with his ex-wife, who became the mother of his children, and says he “didn’t date” – so he quickly went from one extreme to the other.

He explained, “I’ve spent the last four years putting myself back together and there was just one piece missing and I think I’ve found the last piece of the puzzle, and that’s Laura.”

“Back in the day, when I was in Footballers’ Wives, I was a bit of a wild boy, women non-stop.

Exes: Gary says he and Laura were also able to connect over their complicated dating history, with the former flight attendant announcing the end of her five-year relationship with Dane Bowers in August

“I immediately jumped into a relationship. I was like ‘good, I want to have someone I can just have fun life experiences with.’ The first one I bumped into became the mother of my children.

“I didn’t date, I just didn’t. It didn’t happen the first time, before, when I was on television, when I was 16, and then in between or after, they were just nightclub dates.’

Gary says he and Laura were also able to connect over their complicated dating histories.

Former flight attendant Laura rose to fame on Love Island in 2018, where she teamed up with model Paul Knops, but their romance quickly fizzled out when the series ended.

She has since had failed relationships with The Bachelor UK’s Alex Marks, 2015 Love Island winner Max Morley, and singer Dane Bowers of Another Level.

Laura announced that she and Dane had split in August after five years together and she was moving back to the UK from Dubai, where they shared a home.

Gary said, “She’s had a rough time too, from what I’ve heard.

“So it’s just lovely to be on a similar page where we’re both a little bit wound up and just ready for something new. I want to take care of her and she wants to take care of me, which I like.’