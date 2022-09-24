Gary Lineker slams England boss Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave Trent Alexander-Arnold out

Gary Lineker has criticized Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench during England’s 1-0 defeat by Italy in the Nations League on Friday night.

The Three Lions were sent to Nations League relegation as a result of this defeat at the San Siro in Milan, their third loss in five games.

But more worryingly for Southgate, his side have now gone five competitive games without a win and failed to score a goal in open play for 450 minutes.

Gary Lineker has criticized Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave out Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Match of the Day host also blurted out that James Maddison was not even included in the squad

Boss Southgate was booed off the pitch by the traveling support at the end of the match – just months after he was jeered by disgruntled fans at Wembley following England’s humiliating 4-0 defeat by Hungary back in June.

The boss has come under intense criticism of late with Dagens Kamp host Gary Lineker the latest to slam the boss, his reasoning for leaving Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the starting line-up.

Reece James was given the nod to start the match at right wing-back over the Liverpool full-back.

It wasn’t just the decision that left the former striker unhappy, as he is also baffled that Leicester City midfielder James Maddison was not even named in the squad.

Lineker is the latest person to criticize Three Lions boss Southgate following their 1-0 loss to Italy

A gentle reminder that England’s most creative midfielder, @Madders10 was not in the squad at 28. And England’s most creative footballer, @TrentAA sat on the bench and got splinters in his ass… — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) 23 September 2022

Lineker tweeted: ‘A gentle reminder that England’s most creative midfielder, @Madders10, wasn’t in the 28 squad. And England’s most creative footballer, @TrentAA sat on the bench with splinters in his a**…’

A large section of England fans made their feelings crystal clear by taunting Southgate at the final whistle with the pressure on his team mounting ahead of the World Cup, which starts in just eight weeks.

The Three Lions boss moved to protect his players and insisted he would take on England’s deeply worrying form.

“We’re on a run of bad results, it’s up to us to put that right,” Southgate said.

England coach Gareth Southgate was booed by supporters at the San Siro after the loss

‘The only way to do that is to stick to what we believe in, stick to what has made us successful in previous tournaments and at the end of the day the players have to stay really close.

‘There’s going to be a lot of noise, but it’s going to be around me and that’s perfectly fine. It’s my job to take that pressure for them.

‘I understand the reaction at the end because those are the results we’ve had in this competition. It’s an understandable emotional reaction.’ Despite England’s lackluster run – their worst run since 1992 – Southgate believed the defeat at the San Siro represented an improvement.

– It is difficult for me to be too critical of the performance, we had more possession, more shots, more shots on goal.

“But it’s a period where ultimately results will be what everyone reacts to, but I thought there were a lot of positives for us as a team tonight.

“Lots of good individual performances, I personally thought the performance was a step in the right direction, but I fully understand that because of the result, it’s not going to be the reaction.”