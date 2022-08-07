Gary Lineker. Piers Morgan and Alan Shearer lead the Twitter praise for ‘unstoppable’ Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland’s Premier League debut – in which he scored both goals in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over West Ham – was praised by pundits and famous fans on Twitter.

The Norwegian scored in every half, including a 35th-minute penalty, to help the Citizens defend the title properly.

And the 22-year-old’s arrival on the English podium has already won praise from some of football’s most famous names.

Premier League debutant Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City beat West Ham

“He is unstoppable,” Match of the Day host Gary Lineker wrote on the social media platform. “A real striker whose number of goals will be huge. A truly wonderful talent.’

World-weary Arsenal fan Piers Morgan added: ‘Haaland is incredible’, alongside a fire emoji.

Former Manchester City and West Ham player Pablo Zabaleta wrote: ‘What a PL debut for @ErlingHaaland’.

Haaland’s debut appearance in a competitive City match received critical acclaim from online figures

Meanwhile, former professional footballer Alan Shearer – who proudly lists his 260 Premier League goals in his Twitter bio – tagged Haaland and said ‘258 to go’.

Shearer’s monstrous number is the Premier League-era record for goals, and the Norwegian would need to maintain this success rate for another 129 games – over three seasons – to match the former Blackburn and Newcastle.

And Michael Owen, 10th on the list of all goalscorers in the Premier League with 150 placings on various scoresheets, said: ‘This man is an absolute goalscoring machine. If this is the sign of things to come, then every defense in the Premier League should be concerned.”

Two of the most prolific goalscorers in Premier League history have starred Haaland. recognized

Other Twitter users have expressed their positive opinion about Haaland’s star power, even though it broke their hearts during the 90 minutes.

One West Ham fan said: ‘Scary how good Haaland is. His movement is unreal. I will easily score buckets in this team.’

Someone else tipped the talented Norwegian to be a record breaker this season. “Haaland is an absolute monster, if he stays fit he will undoubtedly break the Premier League goalscoring record in one season,” they said.

That record stands at 34 goals, shared by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, but those were both in seasons with more Premier League appearances. The benchmark for most goals in a 38-game season is the 32 goals scored by Mo Salah in the 2017-18 season.

Haaland’s potential to break a record is beyond question, however, especially given his opening appearance, with another fan saying, “If Haaland stays in the Prem long enough, he’ll break all kinds of records.”

It remains to be seen whether the Norwegian can turn this promising start into a long streak, but he hopes to keep it up on his competitive home debut against Bournemouth next Saturday.