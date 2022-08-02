Gary Lineker explains deleted England Lionesses ‘bra none’ tweet
- Lineker tweeted ‘Kelly is England’s heroine, none’ after her shirtless celebration after the winning goal in Sunday night’s 2022 European Championship final
- But the Match of the Day host was accused of sexism in a fierce response
- He was accused of belittling the Lionesses’ achievements with a ‘child joke’
- Lineker said he deleted the tweet because many hadn’t seen Kelly’s celebration
Gary Lineker has explained why he deleted a “sexist” and “dirty” tweet celebrating England’s win at the Women’s European Championship.
The former England international and Match of the Day presenter referred to match winner Chloe Kelly’s shirt-off celebration after the decisive goal at Wembley by writing: ‘The @Lionesses have only done it, and Kelly is England’s heroine , without exception.’
But the pun backfired and Lineker, 61, immediately faced a response on Twitter, not least from people who hadn’t seen Kelly mark the historic target.
He was accused of making a “child sexist joke” and of “casual sexism”. One answer was: ‘Women did what you couldn’t and you reduce their victory to a bra joke! Your misogyny and jealousy betray you!!’
Lineker quickly deleted his tweet, explaining: “It was just a pun given the celebration. I do that kind of nonsense here all the time, also in men’s football.
“I removed it because a lot of people haven’t seen the game and therefore missed the context.”
Kelly celebrated her winner at Wembley by taking off her shirt and revealing a white sports bra
On Instagram, Gary changed the caption to ’22 women chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end England really win. Congratulations Lionesses’ but angry comments remain below.
Manchester City forward Kelly channeled Brandi Chastain’s iconic celebration as the United States defeated China to win the 1999 World Cup Final by taking off her shirt and revealing a sports bra.
The goal in extra time settled a thrilling final at Wembley, in which Germany’s Lina Magull overturned a goal from England’s Ella Toone in normal time in front of a nearly packed crowd of 87,000.
Kelly caused some wild celebrations at Wembley by scoring the winner well into extra time
Twitter users were upset over Gary Lineker’s bra joke, which has been described as misogynistic
Chastain reveled in the moment, tweeting: ‘See you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done. Enjoy free pints and dinners from all over England for the rest of your life. Cheers!’
The BBC has also faced criticism online over their choice of an all-male band Kasabian to re-enact the Lionesses’ victory broadcast.
Twitter users described the BBC’s choice as “very weird” and “an own goal”.
One user said: ‘Were there no female performers available to complete the tournament, BBC?’
Twitter users criticized the BBC for failing to find an all-female band to play during the final cut that showcased some of the Lionesses’ greatest moments during the tournament
Others described it as a ‘slow boring song’ and the BBC had to ‘amp up great female musicians’.
Former frontman of the band, Tom Meighan, was found guilty of domestic violence in 2020 when he hit his partner on the head and dragged her across the room.
Gary Lineker’s History of Deleted Tweets
Gary Lineker has been dragged over the coals a number of times for his tweets. The presenter last year removed a post about his pay cut at the BBC after volunteering to cut it by £400,000. He wrote: ‘Another one? Jesus, nobody told me.’ He later removed it.
Lineker also deleted a post in 2019 after a swipe at the New Zealand rugby haka. Before a game against Canada, he wrote: ‘It must be hard not to just laugh at this when you’re the opposition.’
He deleted it, adding: “I deleted the tweet because it wasn’t intended that way in the least. I just wondered why as an opponent of sports it would still be intimidating after watching it for so many years. I probably should have phrased it that way.’
When BBC Director General Tim Davie took over, he vowed to stamp out political tweets from the stars. Rather than welcome the move, Lineker mocked him and answered “no” in response to suggestions that he should be “terrified” by the approach.
As a freelance presenter, Lineker has the space to speak his mind and is unhampered by the BBC’s code of impartiality which restricts full-time employees. He is one of a number of stars who are not bound by the rules of social media.