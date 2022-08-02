Gary Lineker explains deleted England Lionesses ‘bra none’ tweet

Gary Lineker has explained why he deleted a “sexist” and “dirty” tweet celebrating England’s win at the Women’s European Championship.

The former England international and Match of the Day presenter referred to match winner Chloe Kelly’s shirt-off celebration after the decisive goal at Wembley by writing: ‘The @Lionesses have only done it, and Kelly is England’s heroine , without exception.’

But the pun backfired and Lineker, 61, immediately faced a response on Twitter, not least from people who hadn’t seen Kelly mark the historic target.

He was accused of making a “child sexist joke” and of “casual sexism”. One answer was: ‘Women did what you couldn’t and you reduce their victory to a bra joke! Your misogyny and jealousy betray you!!’

Lineker quickly deleted his tweet, explaining: “It was just a pun given the celebration. I do that kind of nonsense here all the time, also in men’s football.

“I removed it because a lot of people haven’t seen the game and therefore missed the context.”

On Instagram, Gary changed the caption to ’22 women chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end England really win. Congratulations Lionesses’ but angry comments remain below.

Manchester City forward Kelly channeled Brandi Chastain’s iconic celebration as the United States defeated China to win the 1999 World Cup Final by taking off her shirt and revealing a sports bra.

The goal in extra time settled a thrilling final at Wembley, in which Germany’s Lina Magull overturned a goal from England’s Ella Toone in normal time in front of a nearly packed crowd of 87,000.

Kelly caused some wild celebrations at Wembley by scoring the winner well into extra time

Twitter users were upset over Gary Lineker’s bra joke, which has been described as misogynistic

Chastain reveled in the moment, tweeting: ‘See you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done. Enjoy free pints and dinners from all over England for the rest of your life. Cheers!’

The BBC has also faced criticism online over their choice of an all-male band Kasabian to re-enact the Lionesses’ victory broadcast.

Twitter users described the BBC’s choice as “very weird” and “an own goal”.

One user said: ‘Were there no female performers available to complete the tournament, BBC?’

Twitter users criticized the BBC for failing to find an all-female band to play during the final cut that showcased some of the Lionesses’ greatest moments during the tournament

Others described it as a ‘slow boring song’ and the BBC had to ‘amp up great female musicians’.

Former frontman of the band, Tom Meighan, was found guilty of domestic violence in 2020 when he hit his partner on the head and dragged her across the room.