Gary Lineker admits to being concerned about his memory loss

Gary Lineker has claimed that he can barely remember the goals he has scored during his playing career, and has admitted he is concerned about his amnesia.

The Match of the Day presenter has been a prolific goalscorer throughout his 16-year career, and his tally of 48 international goals puts him fourth on the all-time list for the England men’s team.

However, Lineker shows that he has trouble thinking about the goals he scored.

Gary Lineker has said he has trouble remembering many of his career goals

When asked how many goals he remembered during An Evening with Gary Lineker at London’s Design Museum, the former Barcelona and Tottenham striker replied: ‘Hardly’.

He added that the matter had made him wonder, “What’s wrong with me?”

After scoring nearly 300 goals for club and country, some fans may find it hard to believe that Lineker has trouble remembering them.

Still, the 61-year-old set an example to prove his point at Saturday night’s event in the capital.

‘I do not make a joke. I’m sincere and I’m a little concerned about it,” Lineker continued.

“But I’ve always been like that. I was recently on the grounds of Atletico Madrid.

“Someone said, ‘Did you score here?’

“I said, ‘I don’t think so,’ and he said, ‘You’ve scored five goals in this field.’

‘I was very concerned. What is wrong with me? This has been the same for twenty years.’

Lineker’s Reveal Comes After Investigation Shows Ex-Football Players Are Over three times more likely to develop dementia than members of the general public.

It is believed that this is probably caused by regularly heading the ball.

Sports post launched a campaign last November calling for more care for former footballers with dementia.

The FA has since moved to reduce the section in football at a young age. The governing body last month announced a lawsuit to prevent children under 12 from heading the ball.

If the trial is successful, headlines could be completely banned for under 12s for the next two years.