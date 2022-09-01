Gary Lineker admits he spent years believing son George’s cancer would return

<!–

Gary Lineker recalls the heartbreaking worry he felt while raising son George because he thought the boy’s cancer would return.

George, now 30, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia as a baby after Gary and ex-wife Michelle Cockayne noticed a lump on their young son’s head.

He started treatment when he was just two months old and seven months later he was in remission — but Gary admits that every time his son got sick that the cancer had returned, he panicked.

Disturbing: Gary Lineker recalls the heartbreaking worry he felt while raising son George as he believed the youngster’s cancer would return (pictured in 2021)

Speak with the mirrorGary, 61, revealed that George had been given a “very, very slim chance” of survival and was treated as an outpatient until he reached adulthood.

Of his fears, he said: “George is our oldest, but we also had three other children – if they catch a cold or feel unwell or have a bad stomach or sore throat, you think nothing of it, except for George, for those few years after the treatment, every time he had a cold or something, you think, “It’s not him, is it?”

‘That was always there, but it gradually diminished over the years. I think any parent or cancer sufferer will tell you about those experiences.”

Gary added that he is happy to share his experience with other parents of children with cancer, explaining: “If you can give them a glimmer of hope it won’t make a difference to their treatment, but if it gives them a good or a day or so a nice experience.’

Heartbreaking: George started treatment when he was just two months old and seven months later he was in remission – but Gary admits every time his son got sick he panicked that the cancer had returned (pictured in 1996)

The footballer also revealed that he has kept in touch with the medical staff who looked after Gary while he was being treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

Gary previously discussed his son’s battle with cancer on the BLANK podcast, saying, “I could handle it when he was sick. I could deal with it while I felt there was hope. There were a few times we were told he might not make it through the night.

“But again, that was a different feeling, it wasn’t a depressing feeling, it was more of a fear, and I had those terrible dreams now and then that I was carrying him in a little white coffin.”

Despite the devastating diagnosis, Gary said he refused to give up hope that his son, the eldest of four children with Michelle, could overcome the condition.

Concern: George, now 30, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia as a baby after Gary, and ex-wife Michelle Cockayne noticed a lump on their young son’s head (pictured in the early 1990s)

“When he was alive, while he was being treated, while there was still hope that I was okay,” he explained. “But I’ve always looked, there were other people in there who weren’t as lucky as us, whose kids didn’t make it.

Because we were solid there for about seven months and there are kids that didn’t make it through that time and you’re in that environment when they don’t, and that was always my fear. I don’t know if I could handle that. I don’t know how a parent can handle that.

“But while it was always like that, there were ups and downs and hard times, but there was always hope.”