Gary Jubelin: William Tyrrell cop who lost job after illegal recording makes MAJOR blunder in book 

The homicide detective who led the investigation into William Tyrrell’s disappearance has been charged over a shocking mistake about the missing toddler in his new book.

Gary Jubelin led the strike force for nearly five years before he was removed for illegally recording conversations with a suspect, leading to his resignation and ending his distinguished career.

The detective has now dedicated his new book Badness to William, but it lists his birthday as February 26, 2011 – his actual date of birth is June 26, 2011.

“Absolutely stunned to see old Gary Jubelin put the wrong date for William’s birthday in his so-called new you beaut book,” one eagle-eyed follower wrote on social media.

“It shows how committed he was when he can’t even do it right.”

William Tyrrell (pictured) went missing eight years ago, aged three, and has never been found

On Wednesday, Mr Jubelin put his reputation on the line by again calling for a public inquiry into the police investigation into William’s disappearance.

This month marks eight years since the three-year-old was last seen in the garden of his foster grandmother’s home in Kendall on the north coast of NSW before disappearing without a trace. He was never found.

“It has been eight years since William disappeared and there have been many speculations, rumors and allusions affecting people’s lives,” Jubelin told the Today show.

“It had been nearly 12 months since the police commissioner came out and criticized the investigation, and the minister of state said there could be an investigation.

“I say 12 months later, let’s go one step further, let’s do an external investigation into the handling of the investigation.”

Jubelin said he has no problem with an inquiry into how he handled the investigation and admitted his calls could be a double-edged sword.

“What’s more important is getting answers to what happened to William,” he said.

“I could be really stupid, but it’s very important when a three-year-old child disappears, and that’s what gets lost.”

Former NSW Police Detective Gary Jubelin arrives at the Downing Center Local Court in Sydney on Thursday 13 April 2020

“If something was done wrong, whether it’s me or things we could have done better, let’s learn from it so it doesn’t happen again.

“But especially with the rumors and speculation going on with this investigation, I couldn’t stand by and comment.”

The dedication (pictured) in Gary Jubelin’s new book misrepresents William’s date of birth

Jubelin said he “was dragged into it” when the investigation was criticized.

“I think it’s important that we give the public confidence that everything that has been done and everything that can be done is being done to find out what happened to William,” he said.

His comments come after he questioned the tactics used by detectives now running the case and criticized them for picking William’s foster mother after she was named as a person of interest in the disappearance last year.

An extensive re-search for the Kendall house where William was last seen and other areas nearby have shed no new light on the mystery.

Jubelin said NSW police need to be more open about what is happening with the investigation.

Gary Jubelin, who once led the investigation, said the focus should now be on finding out what happened to William Tyrrell (pictured) eight years ago.

“I’m still a police officer at heart, and I know there are people who work really hard for it, but it needs to be investigated and there needs to be transparency about what’s happening,” he said.

“When information is passed on to the media and reported on, there has to be a good perspective.”

Jubelin remains heavily invested in the case, three years after he left the police force.

William Tyrrell (pictured) disappeared without a trace from his foster grandmother’s house in 2014

“I would love to leave, but I promised William’s family that I would do everything I could for William and that dedication didn’t end the moment I left the police force,” he said.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to both Mr Jubelin and his publisher HarperCollins for comment.