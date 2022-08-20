Gary Busey is charged with committing sex offenses at Monster Mania

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gary Busey was indicted for sex offenses at a fan convention in New Jersey last weekend.

Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, Cherry Hill police said Saturday.

The charges stem from violations at the annual Monster Mania convention at the Doubletree Hotel on Aug. 12-14 in a Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill, police said.

The actor, who lives in Malibu, California, was scheduled to be a featured guest for all three days of the event.

Gary Busey (seen last year) was charged with sex offenses at a New Jersey fan convention last weekend

Busey is seen with a fan at the annual Monster Mania Convention, which was held at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill on August 12-14.

Police said the charges relate to more than one incident at the fan convention, but did not provide details about the alleged crimes or the victims.

Police did not initially identify the suspect as the actor, but followed up with a statement saying Busey was the man charged.

It was not immediately clear whether Busey had an attorney in the case, and a representative for the actor did not immediately message back on Saturday seeking comment.

Busey is widely known as an actor, largely in supporting roles, although he came to prominence and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film ‘The Buddy Holly Story’.