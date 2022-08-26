Gary Busey, 78, leaves Malibu cigar lounge carrying metal case days after pulling pants down in park

Gary Busey is pictured leaving a cigar lounge in Malibu just days after he was accused of groping three women before pulling his pants down in a public park.

The actor, 78, had a cigar in his mouth and was carrying a metal briefcase and a soda can when he got into a car outside the venue after a tumultuous week.

It was the first time the Buddy Holly Story star had been seen since his spokesperson bizarrely claimed he may have been unloading himself when he was pictured Saturday with his pants around his ankles and his hands buried in his crotch in a California park. .

That incident came a day after he was charged with four counts of sexual contact and harassment following multiple alleged incidents at a horror movie convention in New Jersey the weekend before.

His spokesperson told Page Six on Tuesday: “Gary often sits on the sofa in front of his house to meditate and watch the ocean.

“Our only guess is that maybe at his age he realized he couldn’t go to the toilet in time, which explains what happened in the video of him on the couch.”

The actor, whose behavior had changed dramatically after a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 1988, dropped his pants and sat on a bench with his hand between his legs in Point Dume Park in Malibu.

Busey stuck a hand in the front of his pants, seemed to clenched his jaw, then looked around to make sure bystanders hadn’t caught him committing the lewd act.

Seemingly pleased with his actions, Busey lit a cigar and looked out over the ocean for nearly 30 minutes before getting back into his car and leaving the park.

Busey, who lives in Malibu, is facing two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, following the New Jersey allegations.

The charges stem from crimes allegedly committed during the annual Monster Mania convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, NJ, police said.

Cherry Hill Police say three women were inappropriately touched by Busey during an autograph and meet and greet.

“It was about contact. It was about touching,” Cherry Hill Police Department Lieutenant Commander Robert Scheunemann told the Philadelphia Inquirer, noting that “multiple complaints” had been received throughout the weekend about the actor’s behavior.

According to an affidavit from police, Busey initially denied the charges and asked detectives to apologize to two of the women and prevent them from bringing charges.

The affidavit states that the couple took pictures with Busey in a photoshoot area of ​​the event when the actor “placed his face near one of the women’s breasts and asked her where she got it before trying to undo her bra strap.”

The other woman claimed Busey grabbed her butt, along with a third woman who claimed the same, later making her allegations.

Detectives said after contacting Busey, he claimed “it is sometimes possible to accidentally touch someone in a specific body part.”

Busey doubled down on his denials when TMZ asked him about the incident, with the actor claiming nothing happened. Nothing. It was all false.’

He is due to appear in court in Camden on August 31 at noon.

Busey would appear at the convention along with other actors, including Ralph Macchio, Tom Skerritt and Veronica Cartwright.

A convention attorney, Nikitas Moustakas, said the convention company “assisted authorities in their investigation of an alleged incident involving attendees and a famous guest at the convention.”

“Immediately after receiving a complaint from those in attendance, the famous guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return,” he said.

Monster-Mania also encouraged those in attendance to contact the police to file a report. The safety and well-being of all of our attendees is paramount to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise these values.”

Police have revealed that they fully expect to hear from more women in the coming days following an incident in which Busey had to be removed from part of the event after seeing women groped, Fox 29 said.

The New Jersey Congress has posted on Facebook that it is assisting authorities in their investigation of attendees’ claims

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, although he gained attention and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story.

His various acting credits include Point Break, Under Siege, Rookie of the Year, Lethal Weapon and Predator 2.

Busey is married to Steffanie Sampson. The couple has been together since 2006 and got into a relationship in 2008. Together they share a 12-year-old son, Luke.

Busey also has two children from previous relationships: son Jake, 51, and daughter Alectra, 28.

His son said the motorcycle accident in 1988 changed his father significantly.

He suffered severe damage to the frontal lobe of his brain as a result of the crash, making him “more impulsive and prone to anger and grandiosity,” according to a 2019 Hollywood reporter profile.

“He was a vegetable in a wheelchair staring at the wall,” Jake said.

“When I was 17, I had to teach him to talk to my mother, eat, feed himself. To walk again. To write. I found that very difficult at that age.’

He added: “The version of him after the accident put his personality at 11.

“I feel like I lost my father on December 4, 1988.”

Hollywood Reporter’s profile describes his lack of filter after the accident.

They reported that while shooting for the magazine, he asked a slim male photo assistant, “Were you a woman before? You came out great.’

He then told a female hairstylist, “If you’re not having fun, I’ve got something for you to have fun with: I’ll tickle you until you pee.”

Busey faced drug charges earlier in 1995 when authorities found cocaine during a search of his Malibu home.

He was charged with one count of cocaine possession and three counts of possession of marijuana, possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms, and being under the influence of cocaine.

He has also been arrested in the past on charges of intimate partner violence.

In 2011, during a season of Celebrity Apprentice, he was accused of sexually abusing a female associate of the show.

“We were smoking cigarettes outside and Busey was standing next to me,” an employee told the Daily Beast in 2016.

“And at one point he grabbed me tightly between my legs, ran his hand over my stomach and grabbed my breasts.

‘I didn’t know what to do.

So I made this joke: ‘Oh, I’ve never been sexually harassed by a celebrity!’

Then he took my hand and put it [on] his penis, and said, “I’m just getting started, honey.”