Gary Bettman comments on Hockey Canada resignations, Ian Cole investigation

Support for survivors

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault and needs help, those in Canada can find province-specific centers, crisis lines, and services here. A list of sources and references can be found for readers in America here.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says he is not surprised by the massive resignation of the leadership at Hockey Canada.

“If you’ve been following it right, today’s announcement wasn’t all that surprising,” Bettman said during the first intermission of Tuesday’s game between the Kings and Golden Knights in Vegas, according to Eric Stephens from the athletic.

Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and the entire board of directors resigned Tuesday — days after interim board chairman Andrea Skinner tendered her resignation — following months of public pressure from Ottawa and across the country in response to the organization’s handling of allegations of assault and lawsuits. The controversy stems from a lawsuit that Hockey Canada quietly settled in May in which a woman accused eight CHL players, including members of the 2018 Canadian World Juniors team, of gang assault in a London, Ontario hotel room during a summer Hockey event. Canada. in 2018.

The NHL has since opened its own investigation into the 2018 allegations to determine the extent to which players currently in the league were involved. London Police, after initially closing an investigation without charging charges, have reopened their investigation, while law firm Henein Hutchison LLP is also investigating the incident.

Ian Cole Study

In an unrelated case, the NHL has opened an investigation into Tampa Bay Lighting defenseman Ian Cole after he was accused of sexually abusing and grooming a minor in a statement posted to Twitter this weekend.

The Lightning have suspended Cole pending the results of a league-led investigation and Cole will be interviewed in New York on Wednesday. Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports that Jared Maples, the NHL’s Chief Security Officer, will conduct the interview with Cole.

Bettman said Tuesday that the league hopes to speak to the source of the tweet as part of their investigation.

“Of course the accusations on Twitter are disturbing, but I think we need to take the time to understand exactly what happened,” he saidaccording to Helene Elliott van The Los Angeles Times.