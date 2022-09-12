Gary Barlow shares that his wife Dawn is ‘in a lot of pain’ after receiving a wrist operation

<!–

Gary Barlow has shared that his wife Dawn Andrews has undergone ‘major surgery’ after suffering a wrist fracture last month.

The Take That singer, 51, said on Twitter on Sunday that the former professional dancer is still in ‘a lot of pain’ after the hospital visit.

But the star assured fans that his wife was on the mend in the tweet, as he detailed the juggling between work and family life.

Gary is currently starring on his show A Different Stage, featuring music and chats to promote his new book of the same name.

The show played in London’s West End at the Duke Of York’s Theater before touring the country with the show in November.

And of the battle between performing and helping his wife as she recovers, Gary shared: “Juggle real life this week with the blessing of being in the West End.”

Gary wrote the tweet to his 4M followers, explaining: ‘In other news – Ms B broke her wrist four weeks ago – she had major surgery on Friday – she is in a lot of pain but is on the mend – juggling real life this week with the blessing to be in West End – it never rains……’

Gary and Dawn, who married in 2000, have four children together: Dan, 22, Emily, 19, Daisy, 13, and Poppy – who was sadly stillborn in 2012.

The singer spoke about the loss earlier this month, saying that the heartbreaking ordeal, which happened days before he was due to perform at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics, gave him a new perspective on life.

Gary said, “It’s August 2012, Dawn had a last minute checkup. Only four days to go, we are all so excited. Name is in the nursery, Moses basket, cot, clothes all over the floor, waiting for the main player to arrive.

“Dawn calls and something is wrong. This is one of those phone calls where you live an entire life in a second.

Parents: Gary and Dawn, who married in 2000, share four children: Dan, 22, Emily, 19, Daisy, 13 and Poppy – who unfortunately was stillborn in 2012

‘We all have coping mechanisms, there used to be the bulimia and the hallelujahs in the toilet. I’m not saying running alone will cure it, but those were my coping mechanisms. I solved this by becoming a gory inspector gadget.

Gary admitted he was impressed with how well Dawn handled the ordeal, but said he struggled with it himself.

He talked at length about realizing that he would have to see the stillborn Poppy born after Dawn was ushered in, but added that he thought the moment was magical, despite fearing it.

He added that in the days and weeks after Poppy was born, he saw a strength in his wife that he found inspiring.

After spending a short hour with Poppy, Dawn managed to come to terms with the loss while still continuing to raise her other three children.

If this article has affected you, you can call SANDs for Stillbirth and Neonatal Charity on 0808 164 3332 or visit www.sands.org.uk