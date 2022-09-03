Gary Barlow says the stillbirth of his daughter Poppy gave him ‘perspective’

Gary Barlow has said how the death of his daughter Poppy gave him a sense of perspective on life in a candid new interview about the tragic event.

The Take That singer, 51, spoke of the tragic stillbirth of his daughter, his fourth child with wife Dawn, in August 2012, ahead of his new show, A Different Stage.

The one-man performance will chronicle Gary’s fame and battles with cannabis and alcohol, as well as his struggles with the eating disorder, bulimia.

Gary spoke of the heartbreaking ordeal that took place days before he was due to perform at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.

Gary said, “It’s August 2012, Dawn had a last minute checkup. Only four days to go, we are all so excited. Name is in the nursery, Moses basket, cot, clothes all over the floor, waiting for the main player to arrive.

“Dawn calls and something is wrong. This is one of those phone calls where you live an entire life in a second.

‘We all have coping mechanisms, there used to be the bulimia and the hallelujahs in the toilet. I’m not saying running alone will cure it, but those were my coping mechanisms. I solved this by becoming a gory inspector gadget.

Gary admitted he was impressed with how well Dawn handled the ordeal, but said he struggled with it himself.

He talked at length about realizing that he would have to see the stillborn Poppy born after Dawn was ushered in, but added that he thought the moment was magical, despite fearing it.

He added that in the days and weeks after Poppy was born, he saw a strength in his wife that he found inspiring.

After spending a short hour with Poppy, Dawn managed to come to terms with the loss while still continuing to raise her other three children.

He explained how his song Let Me Go paid tribute to Poppy by saying that he found the tragedy a lesson in what is important.

He said, ‘This man has the gift of Poppy Barlow, the gift of perspective. I’ve never had that. A real lesson in what’s important.’

Poppy was tragically delivered stillborn on August 4, 2012, while Gary wrote about the painful experience in his 2018 autobiography – A Better Me.

In the candid book, the singer exposed the devastating impact of her death on him and his wife Dawn.

He explained that he felt like he was “dreaming” after discovering the heartbreaking news about Poppy, who was stillborn on August 4, 2012.

The heartbroken couple was given an hour to spend time with their daughter, whom he hailed as a “light” in his life.

Gary said, “It was one of the best hours of my life I’ve ever lived in the midst of the most difficult time of my life. It was very powerful, that hour.’

He added: “Then reality comes crashing into the room and all the air leaves your lungs. It felt like someone was holding a hand tightly around my throat.

“The nurses are starting to float and they want to take her. What we have experienced and seen in those 24 hours, no one should see or have to go through.’

Before launching his one-man show A Different Stage in London’s West End, Gary spoke to reporters about his struggles.

The show tells the story of Gary’s life from growing up in Cheshire to his glory with Take That and his addiction to booze and cannabis, along with developing bulimia.

