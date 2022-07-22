Gary Barlow looks smitten with his wife Dawn Andrews as they relax on a flamingo lilo

Gary Barlow put on a much-loved display as he relaxed with wife Dawn Andrews on a flamingo lilo and shared a sweet post celebrating her 52nd birthday.

The Take That singer, 51, took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish his wife a happy birthday and shared a playful photo of them both to mark the occasion.

In the photo, Gary flashed a huge grin and went shirtless while relaxing on a flamingo lilo with Dawn in a pool amid the scorching temperatures.

He brushed his damp dark locks from his face as he snuggled up against his wife as they soaked up the sun on the huge pink inflatable boat.

His wife Dawn, whom he married in 2000, appeared jovial as she laughed as she sat on Gary’s lap.

She showed off her incredible figure in a swimwear set and styled her silver locks in a chic ponytail.

In a caption next to the post, Gary wrote, “Happy Birthday Mrs B who is still having fun after all these years – on a beautiful day.”

Gary also took to his Instagram Stories to share a selfie with the stylish outfit he decided to wear for his wife’s birthday lunch.

The TV personality wore white pants and a beige shirt printed with floral and tiger patterns, while wearing a brown watch as an accessory.

Earlier this year, Gary paid tribute to his former professional dancer wife as he celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.

In January, the Rule The World shared hitmaker an Instagram post with photos taken the day they met more than 30 years ago.

He wrote: ‘Happy 22nd wedding anniversary, Mrs. B. Well, what a time we’ve had. So many adventures. 4 beautiful children.

“On to the next 22 and beyond. Check out the photos from the day we first met – 1988!!! Shocking!!!’

The footage saw Gary flanked by two dancers – one of them his future wife – as he took part in a photo shoot that appeared to predate his early years with Take That.

A more recent photo captured the festive atmosphere by showing the couple each raising a glass in honor of their anniversary.

Gary developed a relationship with Dawn after touring the world with Take That as a backup dancer on their Nobody Else Tour in 1995.

They married in 2000 and now have three children together, son Daniel, 21, and daughters Emily, 19, and Daisy, 22.

However, the couple was heartbroken when their fourth child, daughter Poppy, died while giving birth in April 2012.

Confirming the loss in a short statement, Barlow wrote: “Dawn and I are devastated to announce that we have lost our baby.

‘Our focus is now on giving’ [Poppy] a beautiful funeral and love our three children with all our hearts. We would ask that our privacy be respected during this painful time.”

The singer previously paid tribute to Dawn as they celebrated their milestone 20th wedding anniversary in 2020, with the couple reenacting a photo taken during their first overseas vacation together.

The pair returned to the luxury island resort of Petit St Vincent in the Caribbean, where they posed side by side in the same positions, and on the same beach, where they had posed for a photo more than two decades earlier.

Barlow shared the moment on Instagram, writing: “Same people, same place, 24 years apart. Dawn and I went to @petitstvincent in January 1996. It was our first vacation together.

“We’ve always dreamed of going back. Since we have been married for 20 years this year, we thought it would be a good idea.’