Gary Barlow delights Cornish locals after landing his helicopter on a school playing field

Locals in Cornwall needed some patience on Thursday after Take That star Gary Barlow brought four rugby matches to a standstill while making an unexpected stop at a nearby playing field.

Barlow stunned players and spectators at Truro School after the helicopter used to taxi him into the south-west county for a live show landed on a neighboring lawn.

The singer-songwriter, 51, had traveled to Truro for the latest date of his one-man show, A Different Stage, at the seaside town’s Grade II-listed Hall for Cornwall.

Don’t mind me: Locals in Cornwall needed a little patience on Thursday after Gary Barlow’s helicopter brought four rugby matches to a halt while they made a stop at a nearby playing field

Needing a suitable place to land, Barlow’s pilot chose the local school while a number of student rugby matches were taking place nearby after getting permission from school staff.

Greeted by screams from middle-aged spectators, the singer – whose hits include Back for Good and Patience – said: ‘This is so sweet. What a welcome.’

But some of the young rugby players had no idea who pop veteran Barlow was and were forced to wait before play could resume.

A Truro School spokesman said: ‘Players and spectators on the Truro School playing fields were in for a rather unexpected surprise this afternoon.

Here he comes: Barlow stunned players and spectators at Truro School after the helicopter used to taxi him into Cornwall for a live show landed on a nearby lawn

‘An acclaimed singer, songwriter, composer and producer, Gary Barlow landed his helicopter during a rugby match between Truro School and Penryn College.

‘Gary greeted excited onlookers before heading to the Hall for Cornwall to talk about the journey of a lifetime alongside music from his incredible discography.

“Our operations team was ready to secure the area and safely support Gary on his onward journey.”

On solid ground: Needing a suitable place to land, Barlow’s pilot chose the local school, while a number of student rugby matches took place nearby

Recorded: The singer-songwriter had traveled to Truro for the latest date of his one-man show, A Different Stage, at the seaside town’s Grade II-listed Hall for Cornwall

The spokesman added: ‘The school was given advance notice of the landing. But it was kept top secret and only the senior management team and the operations manager knew about it.

‘Unfortunately he didn’t have time to talk to anyone, but he sent them all a big smile and a nice wave.

‘The rugby matches took place on the pitches next to the one where he landed. They only paused briefly when the helicopter came down.’

Say cheese: Happy onlookers took pictures of the star as he climbed from his helicopter

Stunned: Some onlookers later reflected on his surprise appearance in a series of Facebook posts

The four boys’ rugby matches were all Truro School versus Penryn College.

The Under 15 As match was won 40-15 by the home team and the Under 14 A clash was won by Penryn 5-30. Truro won the U-12 A game 40-10 and the U-12 B game 40-5.

Writing on Facebook, spectator Nita Owers commented: ‘I witnessed the screaming and it was just the mum watching the rugby match. I felt for the poor boys because their entire support team suddenly disbanded.

‘Harry Styles next time please. Can you imagine?’